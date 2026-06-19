Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into A Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

Transform Your TFSA Into A Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends through different market cycles.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A $10,000 investment in reliable Canadian dividend stocks can help transform your TFSA into a reliable cash-generating stream.
  • Emera offers stable cash flow from regulated utility operations and has a 19-year dividend growth streak.
  • Enbridge stock has a solid streak of dividend growth, supported by regulated assets and long-term contracts.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

A $10,000 investment may not seem like enough to build significant passive income. However, when invested in high-quality dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that capital can become a powerful long-term cash-creating machine.

The key is to focus on established Canadian companies that consistently pay and increase their dividends across market cycles. By reinvesting those payouts over time, investors can leverage compounding and steadily increase their future income stream without paying tax on the gains earned inside a TFSA.

While building substantial passive income doesn’t happen overnight, owning the right dividend stocks can put your portfolio on the path to generating growing cash flow year after year.

With that in mind, here are two top Canadian dividend stocks that could help transform a $10,000 TFSA investment into a reliable income-generating machine.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Top cash-generating stock #1: Emera

TFSA investors looking to generate solid cash through their investments could consider Emera (TSX:EMA). The Canadian utility company is one of the most dependable dividend-growth stocks on the TSX, increasing its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

What makes Emera particularly attractive for income investors is the stability of its business model and resilient payouts. The majority of its earnings come from regulated electric and natural gas utilities, which generate predictable revenue and consistent cash flows regardless of broader market conditions. Because demand for essential utility services remains relatively consistent regardless of economic conditions, Emera has been able to maintain resilient earnings and continue rewarding shareholders through periods of market volatility, economic uncertainty, and higher interest rates.

Looking ahead, Emera plans to invest more than $20 billion by 2030 to modernize energy grids, expand renewable energy generation, increase energy storage capacity, and strengthen its natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8%, supporting long-term earnings growth of 5% to 7%.

That steady earnings growth should also support future dividend increases. Management currently targets annual dividend growth of roughly 1% to 2%. While that pace may appear modest, it reflects a disciplined approach that balances shareholder returns with investments needed to fuel future expansion.

For Canadians seeking a reliable stream of income within a TFSA, Emera stands out as a compelling option.

Top cash-generating stock #2: Enbridge

TFSA investors planning to transform their portfolio into a cash-creating machine could consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its payout annually since 1995.

What sets Enbridge apart is the resilience of its business model and payouts. Unlike many energy companies that are heavily exposed to commodity price swings, Enbridge derives most of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term contracts, resulting in stable and predictable cash flows across market cycles.

Its extensive network of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, utilities, and renewable energy assets forms a significant competitive advantage. These essential assets connect major supply regions with demand centres, supporting high utilization and durable revenue streams.

Enbridge’s earnings profile further strengthens its investment case. A large majority of EBITDA comes from regulated frameworks or long-term take-or-pay agreements, while roughly 80% is linked to inflation-adjusted arrangements.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s $39 billion secured capital backlog provides strong visibility into future earnings and cash-flow growth. Additional tailwinds, including rising electricity demand from AI-driven data centres, growing natural gas consumption, and ongoing energy transition investments, could further expand infrastructure demand.

For income-focused TFSA investors, Enbridge offers a compelling mix of income and growth potential.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

How to Keep Investing Wisely When the TSX Keeps Climbing

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX stocks to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio if you’re wondering where to invest in a…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TFSA Stock I’d Buy, Set Aside, and Never Feel the Need to Revisit

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover why this TFSA stock offers dependable income, defensive strength, and long‑term compounding power.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Top TSX Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Picking BCE vs. Telus is a key decision for investors weighing income, risk, and long-term telecom exposure.

Read more »

looking backward in car mirror
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock for June Paying 7% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dealership-focused REIT paying monthly income could quietly turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into steady tax-free cash flow.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Create Monthly Income in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A nearly 8% monthly payer inside a TFSA could turn $14,000 into steady tax-free cash flow right away.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using a TFSA the Right Way, and How to Fix it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Most Canadians leave TFSA power on the table by treating it like a cash account instead of an investing shelter.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Yielding 10.5% Deserves a Closer Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10.5% monthly yield looks tempting, but Timbercreek’s real story is whether its loan book can keep supporting it.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now for Unbeatable Income

| Adam Othman

Add this dividend stock to your portfolio to lock in high-yielding dividends and generate unbeatable passive income.

Read more »