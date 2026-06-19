Transform Your TFSA Into A Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends through different market cycles.

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Enbridge stock has a solid streak of dividend growth, supported by regulated assets and long-term contracts.

A $10,000 investment in reliable Canadian dividend stocks can help transform your TFSA into a reliable cash-generating stream.

A $10,000 investment may not seem like enough to build significant passive income. However, when invested in high-quality dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that capital can become a powerful long-term cash-creating machine.

The key is to focus on established Canadian companies that consistently pay and increase their dividends across market cycles. By reinvesting those payouts over time, investors can leverage compounding and steadily increase their future income stream without paying tax on the gains earned inside a TFSA.

While building substantial passive income doesn’t happen overnight, owning the right dividend stocks can put your portfolio on the path to generating growing cash flow year after year.

With that in mind, here are two top Canadian dividend stocks that could help transform a $10,000 TFSA investment into a reliable income-generating machine.

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Top cash-generating stock #1: Emera

TFSA investors looking to generate solid cash through their investments could consider Emera (TSX:EMA). The Canadian utility company is one of the most dependable dividend-growth stocks on the TSX, increasing its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

What makes Emera particularly attractive for income investors is the stability of its business model and resilient payouts. The majority of its earnings come from regulated electric and natural gas utilities, which generate predictable revenue and consistent cash flows regardless of broader market conditions. Because demand for essential utility services remains relatively consistent regardless of economic conditions, Emera has been able to maintain resilient earnings and continue rewarding shareholders through periods of market volatility, economic uncertainty, and higher interest rates.

Looking ahead, Emera plans to invest more than $20 billion by 2030 to modernize energy grids, expand renewable energy generation, increase energy storage capacity, and strengthen its natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8%, supporting long-term earnings growth of 5% to 7%.

That steady earnings growth should also support future dividend increases. Management currently targets annual dividend growth of roughly 1% to 2%. While that pace may appear modest, it reflects a disciplined approach that balances shareholder returns with investments needed to fuel future expansion.

For Canadians seeking a reliable stream of income within a TFSA, Emera stands out as a compelling option.

Top cash-generating stock #2: Enbridge

TFSA investors planning to transform their portfolio into a cash-creating machine could consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its payout annually since 1995.

What sets Enbridge apart is the resilience of its business model and payouts. Unlike many energy companies that are heavily exposed to commodity price swings, Enbridge derives most of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term contracts, resulting in stable and predictable cash flows across market cycles.

Its extensive network of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, utilities, and renewable energy assets forms a significant competitive advantage. These essential assets connect major supply regions with demand centres, supporting high utilization and durable revenue streams.

Enbridge’s earnings profile further strengthens its investment case. A large majority of EBITDA comes from regulated frameworks or long-term take-or-pay agreements, while roughly 80% is linked to inflation-adjusted arrangements.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s $39 billion secured capital backlog provides strong visibility into future earnings and cash-flow growth. Additional tailwinds, including rising electricity demand from AI-driven data centres, growing natural gas consumption, and ongoing energy transition investments, could further expand infrastructure demand.

For income-focused TFSA investors, Enbridge offers a compelling mix of income and growth potential.