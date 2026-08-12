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The Smartest Over 8% Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

An 8% to 11% monthly yield sounds great, but with MICs it only works if the loans and payouts stay healthy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • High yields can come from a falling share price, so check payout coverage, loan quality, and debt.
  • Atrium’s dividend looks better covered, while Timbercreek’s yield is higher but coverage is tighter.
  • A $1,000 split could pay about $7.93 monthly, but real-estate credit risk is the trade-off.

A four-figure portfolio won’t fund retirement by next Tuesday. Still, $1,000 can produce a surprisingly useful stream of cash when it’s placed in the right corner of the market. The trick is finding an 8%-plus yield that comes from actual earnings rather than financial wishful thinking.

Dividend yield simply divides the annual payment by the share price. That means a yield can rise because the dividend increased, the stock fell, or both. Investors screening Canadian dividend stocks should therefore look beyond the delicious headline number to payout coverage, debt, and the assets standing behind the payment.

Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

What to consider

Payment frequency deserves scrutiny. Monthly dividend stocks can make budgeting and reinvestment easier, but 12 payments aren’t automatically safer than four. A dividend covered by earnings and backed by carefully underwritten loans is far more attractive than a frequent payment running on hope.

The current interest-rate environment has created an interesting opening. The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in July, while saying economic growth should improve. Lower funding costs could help mortgage lenders, while borrowers who can’t obtain conventional bank financing continue paying higher rates for flexible private loans.

Mortgage investment corporations (MIC) sit directly in that gap. They pool investor money, lend it against real estate, and distribute most of the resulting income. The model can produce enormous yields, although investors are accepting property, borrower, and credit risk in return. Two lenders currently make that trade-off look particularly interesting.

AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI) focuses primarily on residential and commercial mortgages in major Canadian cities. Its loan book is interested in collateral, with 96.9% of the portfolio invested in first mortgages at the end of the second quarter.

Atrium earned $0.24 per share during the quarter, covering the $0.23 paid in dividends. Its weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 62.5%, leaving a meaningful borrower-equity cushion if a loan runs into trouble. Management also expects the portfolio to exceed $900 million by year-end as its new Alberta office brings in additional business.

At a recent $11.62, the regular $0.93 annual dividend yields slightly more than 8%. The dividend stock trades at approximately 1.1 times the latest $10.99 book value, hardly a bargain-bin valuation, but reasonable for a lender covering its monthly payment.

TF

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) provides shorter-term commercial real estate loans, often stepping into transactions traditional banks consider too complicated or time-sensitive. Approximately 94% of its mortgages were first mortgages last quarter, while 60% of the portfolio was secured by multi-family residential properties.

Second-quarter distributable income reached $14.6 million, covering the $14.3 million paid to shareholders. That produced a tight 97.7% payout ratio, yet management has already declared the $0.058 monthly dividend through December. At $6.23 per share, the dividend stock’s $0.69 annualized payment yields a whopping 11.1%.

Putting $1,000 to work

Splitting $1,000 approximately equally between the two stocks would produce an average of $7.93 in monthly income, or $95.19 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AI$11.6243$0.93$39.99Monthly$499.66
TF$6.2380$0.69$55.20Monthly$498.40
TOTAL123$95.19Monthly$998.06

But don’t ignore the risks. These dividend stocks belong to the same industry, so this isn’t a properly diversified portfolio on its own. Property values could fall, borrowers could default, and lower interest rates could compress lending spreads. Timbercreek also recorded $6.7 million in expected credit losses last quarter, showing exactly why an 11% yield doesn’t arrive gift-wrapped.

Bottom line

Atrium offers the stronger coverage, while Timbercreek provides the larger income stream. Together, they turn almost the entire $1,000 into a 9.5%-yielding monthly paycheque. Reinvesting that income won’t feel dramatic at first, yet every new share adds another tiny lender to the payroll.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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