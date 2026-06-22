This is a solid high-yield stock for a long-term buy and hold, especially on market corrections.

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade of Income

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Strong FFO growth, ample liquidity, disciplined capital recycling, and a ~5.5% 15-year distribution growth rate position it as a buy-and-hold name for decade‑long income.

The Canadian stock market, as measured by the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, offers a dividend yield of roughly 2.1%. Income investors looking to do better than the market average may want to consider Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN), a high-quality renewable energy stock that combines an attractive yield with long-term growth potential.

With a current distribution yield of about 4.4%, a history of regular distribution increases, and a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets, Brookfield Renewable is a compelling buy-and-hold investment for investors seeking reliable income over the next decade and beyond.

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A renewable energy leader built for the long term

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the world’s largest publicly traded clean energy platforms. The company owns, operates, and develops a diverse portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage assets across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

What makes the business particularly attractive for income investors is the stability of its cash flow. Most of its power generation is sold under long-term power purchase agreements with major corporate customers and utilities. These contracts help generate predictable revenue while providing some protection against inflation.

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The global transition toward cleaner energy sources also creates a powerful tailwind. As governments and corporations continue investing in decarbonization initiatives, Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for renewable power solutions.

A proven growth strategy and strong financial results

Brookfield Renewable’s management team has successfully employed a capital recycling strategy for years. The company often acquires undervalued or underperforming assets, improves their operations, and later sells all or part of those investments at higher valuations. The proceeds are then reinvested into new growth opportunities.

This disciplined approach has helped drive long-term financial growth. In its latest first-quarter results, Brookfield Renewable reported revenue of US$6.3 billion for the trailing 12 months, up 6.3% year over year. Funds from operations (FFO) increased 12.8% to US$1.4 billion, while FFO per unit climbed nearly 12% to US$2.08. Normalized FFO also showed healthy growth at 9.8%, reflecting the strength of the underlying business.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet, supported by US$4.7 billion of available liquidity, limited exposure to floating interest rates, and no significant near-term debt maturities. This financial flexibility supports both growth investments and ongoing distribution increases.

Growing income for patient investors

A high yield is appealing, but a growing distribution is even more valuable for long-term investors. Brookfield Renewable has increased its cash distribution for many years, delivering a 15-year distribution growth rate of approximately 5.5%. Most recently, it raised its distribution by 5.1% in January.

For investors building a passive-income portfolio, this offers a perfect combination of current income and distribution growth. Over a decade, regular increases can significantly boost the income generated from an initial investment.

Investor takeaway

Brookfield Renewable Partners offers many of the qualities income investors might look for in a long-term holding: a solid 4.4% yield, growing cash distributions, predictable cash flow, financial strength, and exposure to the expanding renewable energy industry. While market volatility may create more attractive entry points from time to time, Brookfield Renewable appears well-positioned to reward patient investors with a growing stream of income for years to come.