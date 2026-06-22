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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 22

The TSX extended its losing streak on Friday as weaker precious metals prices and concerns about a slower path to interest rate cuts weighed on sentiment, while investors today await inflation data and corporate earnings for fresh direction.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • Canadian stocks dropped for a third day on Friday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling 112 points to 34,857, due to elevated inflation concerns and falling precious metal prices.
  • Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) plummeted 18.4% to $41.92 after reporting operational issues at its Young-Davidson mine, while MDA Space rose over 6% following its acquisition announcement.
  • Rising gold, silver, and copper prices hint at a higher open for TSX mining stocks today, with a key focus on the Canadian inflation report and the U.S.-Iran agreement's progression.
10 stocks we like better than Alamos Gold

Canadian stocks continued to slide for a third consecutive day on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s updated economic projections, indicating elevated inflation and a slower path toward rate cuts, and falling precious metals prices kept investor sentiment under pressure. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 112 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 34,857 — marking its longest losing streak in more than six weeks.

Despite a rebound in some key market sectors, such as energy and technology, sharp declines in mining, consumer staples, and healthcare stocks dragged the TSX benchmark lower.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) stock tanked by 18.4% to $41.92 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in AGI stock came after the Canadian gold producer reported operational challenges at its Young-Davidson mine, including recent seismic events that damaged underground infrastructure and restricted access to higher-grade mining areas.

As a result, Alamos lowered its second-quarter production outlook to 130,000–135,000 ounces and warned that its full-year 2026 production is now expected to fall below the low end of its previous guidance range, while costs are likely to exceed earlier forecasts. The company also noted that storm-related power outages and lower grades mined during the quarter further weighed on production, raising investor concerns about near-term earnings and operational performance.

Wheaton Precious Metals, Torex Gold Resources, and Capstone Copper were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell by more than 4% each.

In contrast, 5N Plus, Atkinsrealis Group, MDA Space (TSX:MDA), and Parex Resources climbed by at least 6% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Notably, the rally in MDA stock followed the company’s announcement that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based spacecraft and satellite manufacturer Blue Canyon Technologies for US$620 million in cash.

Investors appeared optimistic about the deal, as it’s expected to expand MDA Space’s addressable market, strengthen its position in the lucrative U.S. defence space sector, and add approximately US$3.5 billion to its opportunity pipeline.

Based on their daily trade volume, Montage Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Vital Infrastructure Property, Telus, and Brookfield were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metal prices, including gold, silver, and copper, trended higher in early morning trading on Monday, pointing to a slightly higher open for the TSX metals and mining stocks today.

In addition to geopolitical developments, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest consumer inflation report this morning, which could help shape expectations for the Bank of Canada’s next policy moves.

Meanwhile, investors will continue to monitor developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran agreement as negotiations toward a final deal move forward.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Alimentation Couche-Tard will announce its latest quarterly results after the market closing bell.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard, Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, MDA Space, Parex Resources, TELUS, and Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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