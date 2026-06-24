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How to Use a TFSA to Generate $363.14 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Make $363.14 in monthly tax-free income inside your TFSA with 3 high-yield Canadian REITs – no taxes, just reliable passive cash flow.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), and CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) offer 5.1–6.2% yields with strong payout coverage.
  • A $78,802 TFSA portfolio invested in these three Canadian REITs can generate $363.14 in monthly tax-free distributions.
  • Holding REITs inside a TFSA shelters distributions from tax, turning them into fully tax-free compounding income for years to come.
10 stocks we like better than Ct Real Estate Investment Trust

The Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is more than just a “savings” account. Used strategically, a TFSA is wealth-building machine that maximizes tax-free compounding, shelters your best income-generating assets, and sets you up for decades of worry-free passive income.

While some Canadians have maxed out their contributions since 2009 (totaling $109,000 by 2026), many still have room to spare. The good news is, you don’t need the full limit to start generating serious cash flow, passively. With just $78,802 of TFSA capital, you can build a portfolio that churns out over $363 every month, tax-free. That’s more than $4,350 a year in annual passive income, with no tax bill in sight.

What could you invest in? Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are your best bargain right now.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Why REITs belong in your TFSA

Canadian REITs are designed to distribute at least 90% of their income to unitholders, and most pay monthly. They offer professional real estate exposure and reliable distributions. But if held outside a TFSA, those distributions are generally taxable as ordinary income. Inside a TFSA, you keep every penny – forever.

Let’s get to the strategy.

Buy SmartCentres REIT

It’s one of Canada’s largest institutional property owners, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trusts (TSX:SRU.UN) 200-property retail-centered portfolio boasts near full occupancy at 97.6%. Management has already released 80% of 2026 lease maturities at average spreads of 11.5% (excluding anchor tenants). Income is steadily growing.

The REIT’s monthly distributions yield a juicy 6.2% annually. Distributions appear well covered given an AFFO payout rate of 86.4% during the first quarter.

The trust is a multi-year development pipeline as it increases population density and traffic to its centres. Its monthly distributions may remain stable to provide a reliable passive income stream in any TFSA account.

Invest in Dream Industrial REIT

Industrial real estate remains hot, and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is well positioned. With a portfolio of 558 buildings located in North America and Europe, the REIT benefits from below-market rents, allowing for significant organic growth at releasing. For example, in Ontario, management signed new leases at rates 66% above expiring ones during the first quarter of 2026.

Owning a piece of this large industrial properties portfolio makes you eligible to receive 5.8 cents per unit in monthly income distributions. At current unit prices, the distribution should yield 5.1% annually.

Monthly distribution from Dream Industrial REIT remain well covered by recurring cash flow, with a 66.8% payout rate of funds from operations (FFO) during the first quarter.

Allocate $26,714 to CT REIT

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) deserves a place in an income-oriented TFSA as it keeps raising its monthly distributions every year since its IPO in 2012. The retail REIT’s distribution, sourced from a fully occupied portfolio of 375 properties, should yield 5.4% in a TFSA following a 3.5% raise for 2026.

Given an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 72.5% during the first quarter, CT REIT’s distribution appears safer than most REIT payouts on the TSX. The trust’s key tenant, major investor, and growth partner, Canadian Tire remains an investment-grade rated retail giant that is fully capable of paying rents as it strategically expands its footprint.

How to create $363.14 in monthly passive income in a TFSA

REIT to BuyRecent PriceInvestmentNumber of UnitsDistribution per UnitTotal DistributionFrequencyAnnual Income
SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN)$29.98$23,432.25785$0.15417$121.02Monthly$1,452.24
Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN)$13.81$28,655.752,075$0.05833$121.03Monthly$1,452.36
CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN)$18.05$26,714.001,480$0.0818$121.06Monthly$1,452.72
Total$78,802.00$363.14$4,357.32

To create $363.14 in passive income each month, you may invest $78,802 across the three favourite REITs at current prices as shown above. This strategy isn’t about chasing yields, but emphasizes building a durable, diversified passive income stream in a tax-free environment.  

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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