Make $363.14 in monthly tax-free income inside your TFSA with 3 high-yield Canadian REITs – no taxes, just reliable passive cash flow.

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $363.14 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

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Holding REITs inside a TFSA shelters distributions from tax, turning them into fully tax-free compounding income for years to come.

A $78,802 TFSA portfolio invested in these three Canadian REITs can generate $363.14 in monthly tax-free distributions.

The Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is more than just a “savings” account. Used strategically, a TFSA is wealth-building machine that maximizes tax-free compounding, shelters your best income-generating assets, and sets you up for decades of worry-free passive income.

While some Canadians have maxed out their contributions since 2009 (totaling $109,000 by 2026), many still have room to spare. The good news is, you don’t need the full limit to start generating serious cash flow, passively. With just $78,802 of TFSA capital, you can build a portfolio that churns out over $363 every month, tax-free. That’s more than $4,350 a year in annual passive income, with no tax bill in sight.

What could you invest in? Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are your best bargain right now.

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Why REITs belong in your TFSA

Canadian REITs are designed to distribute at least 90% of their income to unitholders, and most pay monthly. They offer professional real estate exposure and reliable distributions. But if held outside a TFSA, those distributions are generally taxable as ordinary income. Inside a TFSA, you keep every penny – forever.

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Let’s get to the strategy.

Buy SmartCentres REIT

It’s one of Canada’s largest institutional property owners, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSX:SRU.UN) 200-property retail-centered portfolio boasts near full occupancy at 97.6%. Management has already released 80% of 2026 lease maturities at average spreads of 11.5% (excluding anchor tenants). Income is steadily growing.

The REIT’s monthly distributions yield a juicy 6.2% annually. Distributions appear well covered given an AFFO payout rate of 86.4% during the first quarter.

The trust is a multi-year development pipeline as it increases population density and traffic to its centres. Its monthly distributions may remain stable to provide a reliable passive income stream in any TFSA account.

Invest in Dream Industrial REIT

Industrial real estate remains hot, and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is well positioned. With a portfolio of 558 buildings located in North America and Europe, the REIT benefits from below-market rents, allowing for significant organic growth at releasing. For example, in Ontario, management signed new leases at rates 66% above expiring ones during the first quarter of 2026.

Owning a piece of this large industrial properties portfolio makes you eligible to receive 5.8 cents per unit in monthly income distributions. At current unit prices, the distribution should yield 5.1% annually.

Monthly distribution from Dream Industrial REIT remain well covered by recurring cash flow, with a 66.8% payout rate of funds from operations (FFO) during the first quarter.

Allocate $26,714 to CT REIT

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) deserves a place in an income-oriented TFSA as it keeps raising its monthly distributions every year since its IPO in 2012. The retail REIT’s distribution, sourced from a fully occupied portfolio of 375 properties, should yield 5.4% in a TFSA following a 3.5% raise for 2026.

Given an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 72.5% during the first quarter, CT REIT’s distribution appears safer than most REIT payouts on the TSX. The trust’s key tenant, major investor, and growth partner, Canadian Tire remains an investment-grade rated retail giant that is fully capable of paying rents as it strategically expands its footprint.

How to create $363.14 in monthly passive income in a TFSA

REIT to Buy Recent Price Investment Number of Units Distribution per Unit Total Distribution Frequency Annual Income SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) $29.98 $23,432.25 785 $0.15417 $121.02 Monthly $1,452.24 Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) $13.81 $28,655.75 2,075 $0.05833 $121.03 Monthly $1,452.36 CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) $18.05 $26,714.00 1,480 $0.0818 $121.06 Monthly $1,452.72 Total $78,802.00 $363.14 $4,357.32

To create $363.14 in passive income each month, you may invest $78,802 across the three favourite REITs at current prices as shown above. This strategy isn’t about chasing yields, but emphasizes building a durable, diversified passive income stream in a tax-free environment.