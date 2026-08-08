Best Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks in Canada

Even for the best of blue-chip dividend stocks, investors should still seek to buy at a margin of safety.

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BAM offers better value today — about US$1.3T AUM, double‑digit fee‑related and distributable earnings growth, a roughly 93% payout ratio, and a roughly 3.9% yield for long‑term income investors.

Royal Bank offers diversified, high‑quality earnings and about 7% expected dividend growth after about 15 years of raises, but trades near multi‑decade highs (about 67% gain last year) and could drop about 20% over the next couple of years if valuation normalizes.

Blue-chip dividend stocks are recommended for reliable passive income and long-term growth, with Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) highlighted as top picks.

Blue-chip dividend stocks are among the best investments for Canadians seeking reliable passive income and long-term wealth creation. These companies are established leaders in their industries, supported by strong balance sheets, durable competitive advantages, and proven track records of growing earnings through different economic cycles.

While no stock is immune to market volatility, high-quality blue-chip businesses are typically well positioned to recover from downturns and continue rewarding shareholders with rising dividends and capital appreciation over time.

Two top Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks worth your due diligence time are Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

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Royal Bank of Canada: A high-quality dividend stock

Royal Bank of Canada remains one of Canada’s premier dividend stocks thanks to its dominant domestic market share, global scale, and diversified revenue base. In fiscal 2025, wealth management contributed about 34% of its revenue, personal banking 30%, and capital markets 22%, providing the bank with multiple growth engines. RBC also continues investing heavily in financial technology and artificial intelligence to strengthen its competitive position.

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The bank has increased its dividend for roughly 15 consecutive years while delivering an impressive annual dividend-growth rate of about 7.6%. Given its strong earnings outlook and disciplined capital management, dividend growth of around 7% annually appears achievable over the next several years.

However, investors should also consider valuation. RBC shares have surged approximately 67% over the past year and about 131% over the last three years. At around $296 per share at the time of writing, the stock trades near its highest valuation in at least two decades based on its historical price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. If its valuation normalizes over the next two years, the shares could experience a meaningful pullback of about 20% despite the company’s continued business strength.

Brookfield Asset Management: Reasonably valued for income

For investors seeking a better-valued blue-chip dividend stock, check out Brookfield Asset Management. The company has built a +25-year record of generating strong risk-adjusted returns by managing high-quality infrastructure, real estate, credit, energy, and private equity assets. Today, it oversees approximately US$1.3 trillion in assets under management (AUM), including US$672 billion of fee-bearing capital.

BAM continues to deliver healthy financial results. In its latest quarter, fee-related earnings increased nearly 20%, while distributable earnings rose 15%, with similarly strong per-share growth.

Over the past 12 months, fee-related earnings climbed nearly 19% to US$3.2 billion, and distributable earnings climbed nearly 12%, reaching US$2.8 billion. Its payout ratio of approximately 93% falls comfortably within management’s target range of 90% to 95%.

Unlike many financial companies, BAM operates an asset-light, capital-efficient business supported by highly recurring fee income. This allows management to return most of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends.

At roughly $73 per share, BAM offers a dividend yield of nearly 3.9%, and analysts generally view the stock as fairly valued, making it a reasonable choice for long-term income investors.

Investor takeaway

Royal Bank of Canada and Brookfield Asset Management rank among the best blue-chip dividend stocks in Canada because they combine financially resilient businesses with attractive long-term dividend-growth prospects.

RBC offers exceptional quality but currently trades at a premium valuation, while BAM provides a compelling mix of dividend income, earnings growth, and a more reasonable stock price. For long-term investors looking to build dependable passive income, both deserve consideration, though BAM appears to offer a better value today.