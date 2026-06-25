The average TFSA balance for those aged 50 is less than $30,000, while the maximum contribution room is much higher at $109,000.

What the Average Canadian TFSA Balance Looks Like at Age 50

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Owning quality dividend-growth stocks like Canadian National Railway inside a TFSA can dramatically change your retirement picture over a 15-year horizon.

Most Canadians are leaving tens of thousands of dollars in unused tax-free room, largely because they treat the TFSA as a savings account rather than a wealth-building machine.

The average Canadian in the 50-to-54 age bracket holds just $26,479 in their TFSA, well below the $109,000 lifetime contribution limit as of 2026.

Turning 50 is a moment that forces many Canadians to take a hard look at their finances.

Retirement, once a faraway idea, is starting to feel very real. And for most Canadians, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is supposed to be a cornerstone of that retirement plan.

The problem? Most 50-year-olds are sitting on far less than they should be.

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The average TFSA balance at 50 is a wake-up call

According to recent data from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Statistics Canada, the average TFSA balance for Canadians aged 50 to 54 is roughly $26,479.

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Here is the part that stings: as of 2026, the cumulative lifetime TFSA contribution limit for anyone eligible since the program launched in 2009 stands at $109,000.

It means the typical 50-year-old has used less than 25% of their available tax-free room. Nearly $82,000 in contribution space is sitting completely idle, sheltering nothing from the CRA. That is a retirement-defining gap.

Two habits explain most of the shortfall.

The first is the “savings account” trap. Many Canadians still park their TFSA money in cash or low-yield guaranteed income certificates. That approach might feel safe, but it nearly guarantees your balance loses ground to inflation over time.

The second issue is the RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) priority problem. Mid-career professionals in higher tax brackets have historically focused on RRSP contributions to take advantage of immediate tax deductions.

Unlike RRSP withdrawals, which are fully taxable as income, TFSA withdrawals do not count as income at all. It means that withdrawals will not trigger Old Age Security clawbacks in retirement.

Hold quality dividend stocks in a TFSA

If you are sitting at 50 with an average balance, you still have roughly 15 years before traditional retirement age, which is enough time to make a meaningful difference, but only if you stop treating the TFSA like a savings account.

The fastest way to bridge the gap is to shift toward quality dividend-growth stocks.

When you hold dividend payers inside a TFSA, every distribution gets reinvested completely free of tax. The compounding effect over a decade and a half could be game-changing.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is one of the best examples of what this looks like in practice. CNR is a railroad that moves grain, energy products, potash, and consumer goods across a network that literally cannot be replicated.

At the company’s June 2026 presentation at the Wells Fargo Industrials conference, CNR’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Drysdale described volumes running ahead of expectations, with revenue ton miles up roughly 3.5% to 4% quarter-to-date.

The railroad’s Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Whitehead, highlighted locomotive productivity up 7%, and train and engine employee productivity up 13% year over year, and the network running at its best fuel efficiency on record.

I think CNR is a top-tier TFSA holding for Canadians approaching retirement. The combination of a growing dividend, a network with genuine pricing power, and significant exposure to Western Canadian energy and agricultural exports makes it the kind of compounding engine that turns a $26,000 TFSA balance into something much more meaningful over 15 years.

Notably, a $15,000 investment in CNR stock in June 2011 would be worth nearly $85,000 after adjusting for dividends.

The Foolish takeaway

A $26,000 TFSA balance at 50 is a signal that more work is needed.

With $109,000 in available lifetime contribution room and a 15-year runway ahead of you, there is still time to make this account into the retirement engine it was designed to be.

The key is to make the shift from idle cash to quality, dividend-paying equities and let tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting from here.