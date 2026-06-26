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A 6% Dividend Stock Ideal for Passive-Income Seekers

Alaris Equity Partners looks like a rare case where a 6% yield may be supported by underlying cash flow, not just market fear.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Alaris pays investors using distributions from a portfolio of private-company partners, not one single operating business.
  • The distribution increase looks more credible because the payout ratio was about 52%, below management’s target range.
  • The main risk is partner health and deal execution, since private-company cash flows can weaken in downturns.
10 stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

A 6% yield can be a warning sign, or it can be a gift. For passive-income investors, the trick is knowing the difference. And that starts with having better conversations about money.

A recent Capital One Canada survey found that 61% of Canadians who engaged in financial conversations reported a positive result, from growing their savings to paying down significant debt. Yet money still carries emotional weight. About 71% of Canadians said openness about personal finances can create social pressure or comparison, while 50% agreed that keeping finances private has done more harm than good.

That’s a useful reminder for investors. The goal isn’t to chase a big yield because it looks exciting. It’s to understand what you’re buying, what could go wrong, and whether the cash flow can hold up. So, where should you start?

Canadian Dollars bills

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) deserves a closer look today. The dividend stock offers a yield of near 6% at writing, and its latest numbers suggest the payout has support behind it.

Alaris isn’t a typical dividend stock. It doesn’t run pipelines, own apartments, or sell groceries. Instead, it provides capital to private companies, usually in exchange for preferred distributions and sometimes common equity exposure. Many of its partners are founder-led or family-controlled businesses that want capital without giving up control.

That gives Alaris a different kind of income stream. Rather than relying on one operating business, it collects distributions from a portfolio of private company partners across different industries. The model can work well when partner companies remain healthy and keep sending cash back to Alaris.

The income number is the hook. Alaris raised its quarterly distribution in April 2026 to $0.38 per unit, or $1.52 annually — all while trading at just 11.7 times earnings. For a TFSA or passive-income portfolio, that’s a meaningful amount of cash flow.

Numbers don’t lie

A $7000 investment at a nearly 6% yield could generate about $429 a year before any reinvestment, using today’s numbers. In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that income can be used to buy more units, diversify into other dividend stocks, or build a cash reserve. Over time, reinvesting a high distribution can make a big difference.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AD.UN$24.15290$1.48$429.20Quarterly$7,003.50

The payout also looks better covered than many investors might expect. In the first quarter of 2026, Alaris reported a payout ratio of 51.9%, below its target range of 65% to 70%. That gives the trust a cushion. It also means the distribution increase wasn’t just a reach for attention.

The business had momentum as well. Total partner distribution revenue rose 11.4% year over year to $47.9 million. Alaris also said its net distributable cash flow increased 6.6% from last year. Those are useful signs for income investors because the dividend needs cash flow behind it, not just accounting earnings.

There’s also a growth angle. Alaris expects organic growth of 3% to 5% annually within its existing revenue streams. Furthermore, it continues to add new partners. After the first quarter, the trust completed a $75.3 million investment in Kubik, a Canadian company. New investments can increase future cash flow if management prices risk well and picks strong partners.

Bottom line

Alaris looks like one of the more interesting high-yield dividend stocks on the TSX. It offers a large distribution, a covered payout, and exposure to private businesses that many investors can’t access directly. Meanwhile, shares are up 27% in the last year as of writing, even though it still trades at a discount.

For passive-income seekers, AD.UN isn’t just about chasing a big yield. It’s about understanding the cash flow behind the payout. At around a 6% yield, this dividend stock looks well worth watching today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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