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3 Stocks for Canada’s Infrastructure Spending Boom

These infrastructure stocks all have defensive operations alongside huge long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy now.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Canada’s broad infrastructure spending across transportation, utilities, energy, and industrial projects is creating long-term opportunities for companies that build, operate, and supply critical systems.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) offers diversified, contracted/regulatory cash flow and a ~4.9% yield, while Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) should benefit from expanded energy export capacity and pays roughly a ~4.2% yield.
  • Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) is a pure-play supplier of utility poles and railway ties with resilient demand and a strong balance sheet, making it a durable infrastructure growth pick.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

When it comes to investing, infrastructure has never been the most exciting theme. However, some of the best long-term investments are often the businesses quietly keeping the economy running behind the scenes. And right now, as Canada continues investing heavily in infrastructure, there are plenty of high-quality stocks to consider today.

What’s especially attractive about the current environment is that the spending isn’t concentrated in just one area. From transportation and utilities to energy and industrial infrastructure, governments and businesses are investing across a wide range of projects that could create long-term opportunities for investors.

That’s because infrastructure spending doesn’t just benefit the companies building projects directly. It also creates demand for businesses that supply critical components and services, while also helping improve the economics of companies that rely on that infrastructure.

So, with that in mind, here are three top Canadian stocks that look well positioned to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure spending boom for years to come.

heavy construction machines needed for infrastructure buildout

Source: Getty Images

A top Canadian infrastructure stock to buy and hold for years

There’s no question that one of the most popular infrastructure stocks to buy and hold for the long haul is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

In fact, the company owns a globally diversified portfolio of assets across utilities, transportation, energy infrastructure, and data infrastructure. That means investors aren’t just getting exposure to Canada, but to infrastructure investment trends occurring around the world.

That’s why it’s such a reliable long-term investment. Its essential infrastructure assets generate recurring cash flow backed by long-term contracts or regulated frameworks. As a result, the business can continue producing stable cash flow while also benefiting from new investment opportunities.

So, Brookfield isn’t just a defensive income producer offering a current yield of 4.9%; it’s also a long-term growth stock, which is why it continues to be one of the most popular infrastructure stocks Canadians can buy today.

A top pick for exposure to Canada’s growing energy sector

In addition to Brookfield, another high-quality Canadian stock to buy now that can benefit from the long-term infrastructure boom is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

Canadian Natural Resources may not be the first stock investors think of when discussing infrastructure spending, but it could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Canada continues to invest heavily in expanding energy infrastructure and improving access to international markets. At the same time, governments and businesses are increasingly focused on strengthening energy security and diversifying supply chains.

Those developments create opportunities for producers like Canadian Natural Resources because the company already owns some of the highest-quality assets in the industry and has one of the strongest cost structures among major producers.

So, as additional infrastructure comes online and export capacity expands, companies like CNQ are positioned to benefit from improved market access and stronger long-term economics.

And with management continuing to return significant amounts of free cash flow to shareholders, and the stock currently yielding roughly 4.2%, investors are being rewarded while they wait.

A top Canadian stock supplying infrastructure businesses

While Brookfield Infrastructure and Canadian Natural Resources are larger and more widely followed, Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) may be the purest infrastructure play of the three.

The company supplies utility poles, railway ties, and other essential infrastructure products used throughout North America.

That’s a crucial business because utility companies constantly need to maintain and upgrade their networks, railways regularly replace aging infrastructure, and as governments and businesses continue investing in critical infrastructure projects, demand for Stella-Jones’s products remains highly resilient.

The company has also built an impressive track record of execution over the years, consistently growing its business while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

And because its products are essential to infrastructure development and maintenance, Stella-Jones can benefit whether the focus is on expanding networks or simply keeping existing systems operating efficiently.

So, if you’re looking for a long-term growth stock that can continue benefiting from Canada’s infrastructure boom, Stella-Jones is undoubtedly one of the top picks to consider today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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