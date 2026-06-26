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1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 5% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Restaurant Brands offers a mix of dividend income and long-term brand growth, and a small pullback can improve the entry point.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Its franchise-heavy model generates steady cash flow, supporting a reliable dividend while funding expansion.
  • Recent results show sales and earnings momentum, with Burger King U.S. improving and multiple brands driving growth.
  • Key risks are consumer softness, leverage, and execution on Burger King’s turnaround and international expansion.
9 stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International

A great dividend stock doesn’t need to be perfect. It needs durable brands, steady cash flow, room to grow, and a price that gives long-term investors a fair shot. Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) checks those boxes. And after a pullback from recent highs of about 5% at writing, this Canadian dividend stock looks worth buying and holding for decades.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

QSR

Restaurant Brands owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. That gives investors four global restaurant brands under one roof. It also gives the company exposure to coffee, burgers, chicken, sandwiches, breakfast, lunch, dinner, drive-thru sales, delivery, and international expansion.

QSR’s franchise-heavy model is one of its best features. Franchisees operate most restaurants, while Restaurant Brands collects royalties, fees, and other revenue streams. That structure can support strong cash flow while letting the company expand around the world with less capital than a company-owned restaurant model would require.

The dividend adds to the appeal. Restaurant Brands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.60 annually yielding 3.4% at writing. The yield won’t match high-yield telecoms or REITs, but it looks attractive for a global restaurant company with growth potential. For Canadian investors using a TFSA or RRSP, QSR can offer income today and brand-driven growth over time.

Into earnings

The latest results support the long-term case. In the first quarter of 2026, system-wide sales grew 6.2% year over year. Comparable sales rose 3.2%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to US$706 million. Those are solid numbers in a consumer environment where many households are still watching every dollar.

Burger King U.S. stood out, with comparable sales up 5.8%. That’s important because Burger King has needed work in that market. Restaurant remodels, better marketing, digital improvements, and value-focused offers are starting to show through. If the U.S. recovery continues, it could become a meaningful earnings driver.

Tim Hortons remains the Canadian anchor. The brand still has unmatched cultural reach in Canada, and it continues to expand beyond coffee into food, cold drinks, loyalty, and digital ordering. Popeyes adds a faster-growth chicken concept, while Firehouse Subs gives QSR another platform with room to grow.

Considerations

The recent pullback helps. QSR doesn’t look like a deep-value stock, but shares trade below recent highs. That gives long-term investors a better entry point into a business with global brands, recurring franchise revenue, and decades of expansion potential.

There’s also a shareholder-return angle. Restaurant Brands restarted share repurchases in 2026 and still expects to buy back US$500 million of stock this year. Buybacks can help per-share growth when management buys at sensible prices.

The risks are real. Consumers are under pressure, and restaurant traffic can weaken if value becomes more important than convenience. Burger King still needs to prove its turnaround has staying power, and international expansion always carries execution risk. Debt is another factor to watch. Restaurant Brands uses leverage, and higher rates can make that less comfortable. Investors shouldn’t treat QSR like a risk-free income stock.

Bottom line

That all said, the long-term thesis looks strong. The company owns brands people know, operates in markets that can keep growing, and uses a business model built to produce cash flow. It also pays a dividend while investing in restaurants, digital tools, remodels, and global growth. Even $7,000 can bring in strong income on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
QSR$105.9466$2.60$171.60Quarterly$6,992.04

For investors looking for one Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold for decades, Restaurant Brands deserves a close look. The stock may stay volatile, but the brands aren’t going away. A pullback in a business like this can be a gift for patient investors.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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