The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield With Constant Paycheques

Dream Industrial REIT continues to pay investors reliably while growing its portfolio across two continents.

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With a forward FFO guidance of $1.08 to $1.10 per unit for the full-year 2026, it is one of the more attractive income plays available to Canadian TFSA investors today.

The REIT is sitting on a $500 million acquisition pipeline with going-in cap rates just above 6% and mark-to-market potential pushing past 7%.

Dream Industrial REIT delivered 9% year-over-year same-property NOI growth in Q1, showing the business is firing on all cylinders.

If there is one thing every TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investor should want, it is a stock that pays them consistently. One such Canadian dividend stock is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

The real estate investment trust owns and manages a global portfolio of 342 industrial properties spanning roughly 73.6 million square feet across Canada, Europe, and the United States. These properties are well-located warehouses and logistics facilities that the modern economy runs on.

That business model is simple and remarkably durable.

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The bull case for the TSX dividend stock

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Dream Industrial delivered 9% year-over-year comparative properties’ net operating income (NOI) growth. Funds from operations (FFO) rose 2% year over year to $0.26 per share. Net asset value rose to $16.76 per unit, up from $16.60 in the year-ago period.

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Chief Operating Officer Gord Wadley noted that committed occupancy across the Canadian portfolio climbed to 96.8%, up sharply from 94.4% one year earlier.

The trust signed 1.8 million square feet of new leases and renewals during the quarter. The average rental spread on those deals was 26.4% above expiring rents, whereas in Ontario it was much higher at 66%.

CEO Alexander Sannikov put it plainly on the call: “Dream Industrial’s business is anchored by a functional high-quality urban portfolio, supported by a diverse occupier base and increasingly meaningful new revenue streams.”

Why this REIT belongs in your TFSA

Industrial real estate has been one of the most reliable sectors for income investors over the past decade:

E-commerce continues to grow.

Supply chains are being reshaped.

Demand for well-located logistics space continues to outpace new supply in most of Dream Industrial’s core markets.

The trust is backed by an investment-grade balance sheet. Leverage stood at 36.8% at the end of Q1, down 160 basis points from year-end 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Lenis Quan confirmed the company holds over $600 million in total available liquidity.

The full-year 2026 FFO guidance of $1.08 to $1.10 per unit is also worth noting. Management expects the quarterly FFO run rate to accelerate in the back half of the year as proceeds from a second tranche of asset sales to a joint venture get redeployed.

The current distribution yield sits near 5%. Inside a TFSA, every dollar of that dividend income is sheltered from tax.

The growth story adds even more appeal

The trust has over $500 million in acquisitions in exclusive negotiations on its balance sheet, with going-in cap rates just above 6% and mark-to-market potential exceeding 7%. A significant portion of that pipeline is in Europe, where infill mid-bay industrial continues to see strong demand.

The company is also advancing a solar power procurement program with a near-term pipeline of over $140 million. The trust is in advanced stages of securing commitments on over 260 megawatts of power in the Greater Toronto Area, which could unlock meaningful additional value for unitholders over the next two to five years.

Meanwhile, the trust has already returned nearly $100 million to unitholders through share buybacks in 2026, at an average price of $12.95 per unit.

Dream Industrial REIT is one of the better income stocks on the TSX today. It pays investors reliably, its fundamentals are improving, and its growth pipeline gives it room to keep raising distributions over time.

For anyone looking to park long-term money in a TFSA and get paid while they wait, DIR.UN deserves serious attention.