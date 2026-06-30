2 Canadian Stocks That Look Primed for a Strong 2026

Even with all the economic uncertainty in 2026, these two reliable Canadian growth stocks remain some of the best to buy.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a high‑growth, vertically integrated fashion retailer—~21% sales CAGR since 2017—expanding U.S. boutiques and e‑commerce for continued margin and revenue upside.

Heading into 2026, many Canadians in the stock market were focused on inflation, interest rates, and seeing whether the economy could achieve the soft landing policymakers were expecting.

However, as the year has unfolded, that narrative has changed considerably, and now new geopolitical developments have created even more uncertainty than there was at the beginning of the year, making it increasingly difficult to predict exactly how the rest of the year will play out.

However, while predicting whether the ceasefire will hold and how the global economy might perform throughout the rest of 2026 is extremely difficult, it’s also a good reminder that long-term investing isn’t about correctly forecasting every macro event.

In fact, some of the best investments come from focusing less on the headlines and more on the businesses themselves. After all, while investors can’t control where interest rates, inflation, or global markets go next, they can invest in companies with long growth runways, significant competitive advantages, and management teams that have consistently proven they can execute.

Those are often the businesses that continue creating value regardless of the economic environment. So, with that in mind, here are two Canadian stocks that look particularly well-positioned to continue executing throughout the remainder of 2026.

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A fashion retailer with years of growth still ahead

If you’re looking for a high-potential long-term growth stock that you can buy today and plan to hold for years, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a stock that should be at the top of your watchlist.

The vertically integrated retailer has established itself as one of Canada’s premier growth companies over the last decade.

And even after the impressive success it has achieved, growing from just $670 million in sales in 2017 to more than $3.7 billion over the last 12 months, a compound annual growth rate of roughly 21%, it still appears to be in the middle innings of its long-term expansion story.

One of the biggest reasons is its opportunity in the United States. While the brand is already well established in Canada, management continues expanding its U.S. footprint through new boutiques while also growing its e-commerce business. That gives Aritzia a significant runway to continue increasing both revenue and market share for years to come.

At the same time, the company continues to benefit from a loyal customer base, strong brand recognition, and a management team that has consistently executed its long-term strategy.

As the business grows, it also continues improving profitability through margin expansion and operating efficiencies, which is why it remains one of the best Canadian stocks to buy for 2026 and beyond.

A top defensive growth stock for Canadian investors in 2026

While Aritzia offers investors a higher-growth opportunity, Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) still offers attractive long-term growth potential, but with more defence built into the business.

As one of Canada’s leading consumer health companies, Jamieson benefits from steady demand for vitamins, supplements, and other health and wellness products. That’s a business model built on consistent consumer demand, which not only leads to stable revenue but also steady organic growth, especially as populations age and consumers continue to place a greater focus on health and wellness.

In addition to the long runway for organic growth, Jamieson continues to find opportunities to expand internationally while introducing new products that strengthen its portfolio and drive additional sales.

So, while it may not be the flashiest Canadian growth stock, its ability to consistently execute year after year is what makes it such an attractive long-term investment.

The Foolish takeaway

While nobody knows exactly how the macro environment will evolve over the rest of 2026, investors don’t need perfect forecasts to build wealth over time.

Instead, the best strategy for investors is to continue taking the longer approach and focusing on high-quality businesses that continue to execute, expand, and compound year after year.

That’s why, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks that you can have confidence buying for 2026 and beyond, both Aritzia and Jamieson are two of the top picks investors can consider.