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Freedom 55: How Do Your TFSA and RRSP Savings Stack Up?

See how your TFSA and RRSP measure up against Freedom 55 goals, and why a turnaround stock like Bombardier could speed things up.

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Retiring a decade early used to sound like a fantasy. Today, it is a real plan for thousands of Canadians who treat their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) as serious wealth-building tools.

But a goal only works if you can measure it. So how do your numbers compare with what a “Freedom 55” trajectory demands? And more importantly, what kind of stocks belong inside these accounts to get you there faster?

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future

Source: Getty Images

How should your TFSA and RRSP stack up?

Most financial planners use a simple rule of thumb. For instance, to retire at 55, you need to aim for a portfolio worth roughly 15 to 20 times your yearly retirement budget.

So, if your annual retirement expense is $40,000 each year, you need to have at least $600,000 in cumulative savings. That cushion is meant to carry you through the years before Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security payments begin.

The total TFSA contribution limit sits at $109,000 in 2026. If you have been eligible since 2009 and have not maxed this out, you are leaving serious money on the table.

In 2026, annual contribution room for the RRSP tops out at $33,810, or 18% of earned income, whichever is lower. For anyone chasing financial freedom at 55, using that room consistently through your peak earning years is essential.

The early retirement squeeze

For a typical retiree at 65, the advice is straightforward. Defer tax now with the RRSP and pay it later. “Freedom 55” investors face a trickier puzzle because there is roughly a 10-year gap before standard pension benefits kick in.

If you lean too hard on the RRSP during those years and every withdrawal gets taxed as regular income, it can push you into a higher tax bracket faster than expected.

This is where the TFSA earns its keep. Since withdrawals are completely tax-free, you can pull $40,000 or $50,000 a year to cover living costs without adding a cent to your taxable income. That keeps your RRSP untouched and compounding quietly in the background for another decade.

Own quality growth stocks in a TFSA

Cash and GICs (guaranteed income certificates) will not get anyone to Freedom 55 on their own. The registered accounts need to be filled with businesses capable of compounding earnings and cash flow over many years.

One such company that should be part of your TFSA or RRSP is Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B). Speaking at the company’s 2026 annual shareholder meeting on April 30, President and CEO Eric Martel told shareholders that Bombardier had just wrapped up a five-year turnaround plan first laid out in 2021 and hit its financial targets across the board.

Chair Pierre Beaudoin added that the company’s service and defence businesses are now playing a major role in overall results, a sign of a business diversifying its revenue rather than depending on a single product line.

In Q1 2026, Bombardier grew sales by 5% year over year to US$1.6 billion. Services sales, often the steadiest and most profitable part of an aerospace business, jumped 25% to US$617 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) stood at US$246 million, indicating a margin of 15.4%, while adjusted net income almost tripled to US$189 million.

Bombardier ended Q1 with free cash flow of US$360 million, which Martel confirmed was the strongest first quarter the company has produced in nearly two decades.

Bombardier raised its full-year 2026 free cash flow guidance to more than US$1 billion, while keeping every other target in place, including deliveries above 157 aircraft, revenue above US$10 billion, and adjusted EBITDA above US$1.63 billion.

Bombardier’s combination of a strengthening balance sheet, expanding services and defence revenue, and raised guidance makes it a name I would keep on a Freedom 55 watchlist today.

That said, no single stock should carry your entire retirement plan. The real lesson from Bombardier’s turnaround is that patient, disciplined investing in businesses improving their financial footing can meaningfully accelerate the growth of your TFSA and RRSP balances.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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