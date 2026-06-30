Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 30

Even as the TSX remains under pressure from geopolitical uncertainty, stronger oil and metals prices could help improve sentiment at the open today ahead of Canada Day and a shortened trading week.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite dropped 156 points on Monday due to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions affecting commodity markets, overshadowing gains in healthcare and financial stocks.
  • Brookfield Business Holdings, Aya Gold & Silver, NovaGold Resources, and B2Gold were the worst performers, while Aecon Group rose after acquiring full ownership of Aecon Utilities.
  • Bullish copper, silver, and crude oil prices may support the TSX at the open today, with market activity expected to be lighter ahead of the Canada Day holiday.

Canadian stocks started the new week on a negative note as renewed U.S.-Iran conflict over the weekend briefly revived geopolitical concerns and kept commodity markets volatile. Although Washington and Tehran later agreed to halt further attacks and resume talks aimed at preserving their June 17th memorandum of understanding, investors remained cautious as both sides continued to send mixed signals about the diplomatic process. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 156 points, or 0.4%, on Monday to settle at 34,824.

Despite gains in some healthcare and financial stocks, declines in other key sectors, such as technology, consumer staples, and consumer cyclicals, weighed on the broader market and dragged the TSX index lower.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Brookfield Business Holdings, Aya Gold & Silver, NovaGold Resources, and B2Gold were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each falling by at least 4.3%.

On the brighter side, BlackBerry, goeasy, 5N Plus, and MDA Space climbed by at least 7% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) also trended higher after announcing a deal to buy Oaktree Capital Management’s remaining 27.5% stake in Aecon Utilities for $320 million, giving it full ownership of the fast-growing utility infrastructure business.

Aecon said the transaction will strengthen its exposure to electrical, communications, and pipeline infrastructure markets, while simplifying its capital structure. The company also expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share and says it will fund the purchase using existing cash and available credit facilities. So far in 2026, ARE stock has risen 43%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, BlackBerry, Telus, TC Energy, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely bullish in early trading on Tuesday, with copper, silver, and crude oil showing strength. This broad-based strength in commodities could provide support to the resource-heavy TSX at the open today, especially for mining and energy shares.

Besides Canada’s monthly gross domestic product (GDP) data and the latest U.S. job openings figures, TSX investors will keep a close watch on developments surrounding U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks, as well as any movements in commodity prices.

With Canadian markets closed on Wednesday for Canada Day, trading volumes on the TSX could remain lighter than usual today as some investors reposition portfolios ahead of the midweek holiday.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends Aya Gold & Silver, B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, MDA Space, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX ended last week on a positive note as stronger metals prices and steady inflation expectations supported sentiment, while…

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Stocks for Beginners

How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,000 in Annual Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three TSX stocks could turn a $30,000 investment into nearly $2,000 in annual dividends.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX posted a modest recovery on Thursday as gains in mining and industrial stocks outweighed weakness in technology shares,…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Move Quickly to Buy on Any Market Pullback

| Demetris Afxentiou

These TSX dividend stocks offer strong businesses, strong cash flow, and long-term appeal on any market pullback.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its decline on Wednesday as falling oil and precious metals prices weighed on resource stocks, while investors…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian stocks offer defensive strength, dividends, and essential-service exposure as inflation pressures return.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX slipped back below the 35,000 mark on Tuesday as weakness in mining stocks outweighed gains elsewhere, while investors…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian ETF offers instant exposure to some of the best stocks in Canada, making it a simple long-term buy-and-hold…

Read more »