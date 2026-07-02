Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Market Dip

Got $1,000? 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Market Dip

Two Canadian dividend-growth stocks can let you start small now, collect dividends, and have something worth averaging down in a dip.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TMX makes money from Canada’s market “plumbing,” so trading and listings still generate cash in rough markets.
  • It’s a modest-yield stock, but revenue and earnings are growing and the dividend is rising.
  • Toromont is a higher-quality industrial tied to equipment and power demand, but it’s cyclical and not cheap.

Got $1,000? Don’t wait for the market to get ugly. A market dip can make great dividend stocks cheaper, but it can also make investors freeze. That’s why buying a small starter position before the next pullback can make sense. You get exposure now, collect dividends, and stay ready to add more if shares fall.

Two Canadian dividend stocks I’d consider with $1,000 today are TMX Group (TSX:X) and Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH). They’re quality dividend-growth names with businesses that can hold up better than many cyclical or speculative stocks when markets get rough.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

TMX

TMX Group owns and operates the financial infrastructure behind Canada’s capital markets. That includes the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Montréal Exchange, clearing services, market data, analytics, and other capital markets businesses. In simple terms, TMX helps markets function.

That’s a powerful place to sit. Whether investors feel bullish or nervous, markets still need trading, clearing, data, listings, and derivatives. Volatility can even support some trading and risk-management activity.

The latest numbers show the strength of the platform. In the first quarter of 2026, TMX reported record revenue of $488.2 million, up 16% from last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 33% to $0.65. Revenue grew across capital formation, derivatives trading and clearing, equities and fixed income, and global insights.

The dividend is modest but improving. TMX raised its quarterly dividend by 9% earlier this year to $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annually. At recent prices, that gives the stock a yield of around 2%, owning a business with scale, pricing power, and growing cash flow.

The risk is valuation and market activity. TMX can be affected by lower trading volumes, weaker listings, acquisition integration, and technology costs. The dividend stock also isn’t bargain-basement cheap. But for investors who want a durable Canadian financial infrastructure stock, it deserves attention before the next dip.

TIH

Toromont is the industrial pick. The dividend stock sells, rents, and services Caterpillar equipment across large parts of Canada. It also owns CIMCO, which provides industrial refrigeration systems, and has been growing its power and energy businesses.

That power angle is especially interesting now. Data centres, utilities, miners, construction companies, and industrial customers all need heavy equipment, backup power, generators, engines, service, and maintenance. Toromont isn’t a pure data centre stock, but it fits into the physical infrastructure economy behind power demand.

The first quarter was strong. Revenue rose 13% to $1.23 billion. Operating income climbed 44% to $143 million. Net earnings rose 25% to $92.7 million. Equipment Group bookings jumped 45%, helped by healthy power system order activity, and backlog reached $1.4 billion, up 40% from last year.

That backlog is the number that makes Toromont feel real. It shows customers are still ordering equipment and power systems even as investors worry about the next market dip. Toromont’s dividend is smaller, with a yield of around 1%, paying $0.56 per share quarterly, or $2.24 annually.

The risk is that Toromont is cyclical. Construction, mining, rental demand, and equipment sales can slow when the economy weakens. The dividend stock has also climbed sharply, so investors should expect volatility if expectations cool.

Bottom line

Still, TMX and Toromont are exactly the kinds of dividend stocks I’d want on a watch list before a market dip. One owns critical market infrastructure. The other supports Canada’s industrial and power economy. Both can create even a small income to add to a portfolio and still see growth if shares rise by the same amount as they did in the last year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT1-YEAR RETURNPROJECTED SHARE PRICEPROJECTED POSITION VALUE
X$48.2420$0.92$18.40Quarterly$964.8013.21%$54.61$1,092.20
TIH$236.924$2.16$8.64Quarterly$947.6899.89%$473.58$1,894.32

With $1,000, investors can collect the small dividends and be ready to buy more if the market gives investors a better price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

A 4% Monthly Dividend Stock That Looks Ideal for Passive Income (Really!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A monthly-paying seniors-housing stock is bouncing back as occupancy rises, and the dividend looks safer than it did a year…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a 0.57% Dividend Every Single Month

| Puja Tayal

Find out how dividends from TSX stocks, particularly REITs, can create a steady stream of passive income for investors.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock With Data Centre Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers isn’t an AI darling, but it could quietly benefit as data-centre traffic and secure connectivity demand ramps up across…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for a TFSA Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian dividend payers can help turn TFSA room into tax-free income without chasing the riskiest yields.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

A 6.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Want monthly passive income? GO Residential REIT touts a 6.9% yield on distributions from luxury Manhattan real estate...

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Built to Be TFSA Cornerstones Through a Volatile Market

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks generate reliable cash flow and pay attractive dividends, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Stocks for Beginners

The Stock I’d Pick Over Telus or BCE and Why I Keep Coming Back to It

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus and BCE offer bigger yields, but Fortis may be the better TSX dividend stock for investors focused on stability.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX dividend stocks sell everyday essentials, so they can help you stay calm when the next market dip…

Read more »