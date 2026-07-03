These Canadian stocks can pull off a 3x return within five years thanks to the secular demand trends and their solid execution.

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

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Celestica is benefiting from rapid AI infrastructure spending, while Cameco is positioned to capitalize on growing demand for nuclear energy and uranium.

These Canadian stocks have the potential to triple in value over the next five years, supported by multi-year demand trends.

No one has a crystal ball for the stock market. However, you don’t need to predict the future to find companies with potential to triple in value over the next five years. To pull off a 3 times return in that timeframe, a stock has to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which is a high bar, but completely doable for the right business. The trick isn’t just buying any TSX growth stock. It’s finding the ones anchored to major, multi-year demand trends that keep revenue climbing regardless of short-term market noise.

With that in mind, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that have the secular tailwinds and financial muscle to potentially triple your investment within five years.

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Top Canadian stock #1: Celestica

Celestica (TSX: CLS) is a high-growth Canadian stock with the potential to triple over the next five years. Although its shares have already surged on booming artificial intelligence (AI) demand, the growth story appears far from over.

Celestica is benefiting from massive investments in AI data centres, cloud computing, and high-speed networking. Its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) division supplies hardware powering AI data centres, including networking switches, storage systems, servers, and edge computing platforms. As hyperscale cloud providers and enterprises continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure, demand for these products remains exceptionally strong.

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The solid demand momentum is reflected in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue jumped 53% year over year to $4.1 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose 80% to $2.16. CCS revenue climbed 76% to $3.2 billion.

Management expects the strength to continue, forecasting about 49% revenue growth in the second quarter and raising its full-year 2026 outlook to $19 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $10.15.

With AI infrastructure spending showing little sign of slowing, a growing pipeline of customer programs, and new product launches supporting future demand, Celestica appears well-positioned to sustain its growth well beyond 2026.

Top Canadian stock #2: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) could potentially triple in value over the next five years as Canada ramps up infrastructure spending and expands its nuclear power capacity. The company’s outlook is supported by multiple long-term structural trends.

Growing electricity demand from AI, ongoing electrification, decarbonization efforts, and energy security priorities are strengthening the investment case for nuclear power as a reliable, carbon-free baseload energy source. This is expected to sustain robust uranium demand, benefiting Cameco.

The company’s portfolio of high-grade, low-cost uranium assets provides a durable competitive advantage. At the same time, its stakes in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment diversify its business beyond mining and deepen its exposure across the nuclear fuel cycle.

Cameco’s disciplined production strategy and long-term supply contracts improve earnings visibility and reduce exposure to uranium price volatility.

Overall, these factors position Cameco to benefit from sustained growth in nuclear energy investment and demand.

Top Canadian stock #3: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) appears well-positioned to benefit from the structural growth of the global space economy. Its diversified operations across satellite systems, robotics, space operations, and geointelligence reduce reliance on any single market, while its balanced mix of government, commercial, and defence customers strengthens revenue resilience.

The company’s growth outlook is supported by several structural tailwinds. Rising global demand for satellite connectivity, driven by increasing data consumption and the need to expand communications infrastructure, should sustain investment in advanced satellite technologies. Meanwhile, growing public and private spending on space exploration creates an additional avenue for growth.

Defence is emerging as another key catalyst as nations increase investment in space-based surveillance, intelligence, and secure communications. MDA’s strong capabilities position it to capture this demand.

The solid demand trends are already reflected in execution. MDA ended the first quarter of 2026 with a $3.7 billion backlog and estimates a roughly $40 billion pipeline of opportunities over the next five years, strengthening its long-term growth prospects.

Taken together, these structural growth drivers, diversified revenue streams, and expanding order pipeline suggest that MDA is well-positioned to deliver solid returns.