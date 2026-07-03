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3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

These ultra-high-yield energy dividend stocks have consistently paid and some even increased their dividends for years.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian energy stocks offer an ultra-high yield of over 6%.
  • These energy companies offer compelling dividends backed by long-term contracts, low-cost operations, or a royalty-based model.
  • Growth investments, stronger balance sheets, and disciplined capital allocation could help these companies continue rewarding income investors through 2026 and beyond.

Canadian energy stocks have long been top dividend payers and boast a strong track record of rewarding shareholders. Notably, several industry leaders have consistently paid and even increased their dividends for years, making the sector an attractive source of reliable passive income.

For investors looking to maximize passive income, a handful of energy companies stand out. These stocks offer ultra-high yields, resilient cash flows, and sustainable payout policies, positioning them well to continue rewarding shareholders even through commodity price cycles.

With this background, here are three ultra-high-yield Canadian energy dividend stocks that offer compelling income potential and deserve a place in a long-term portfolio in 2026 and beyond.

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Ultra-high-yield energy stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a compelling energy stock offering a high yield and reliable dividends. The company generates stable cash flows, has a solid history of dividend payments and growth, and offers an ultra-high-yield of approximately 6.3%.

Gibson operates a diversified network of storage terminals, processing facilities, gathering systems, and marine infrastructure across North America. Most of its earnings are backed by long-term contracts, providing predictable cash flow and reducing exposure to commodity price volatility.

Its Infrastructure segment remains the key growth catalyst. Supported by long-term take-or-pay agreements with investment-grade customers, the segment delivers resilient earnings and consistent cash generation, enabling it to consistently increase its dividend for seven consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Gibson continues to expand its infrastructure network through strategic investments. The acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets and the Wink-to-Gateway Integration project are expected to enhance its asset base and support earnings and dividend growth.

Ultra-high-yield energy stock #2: Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto (TSX:PEY) is another compelling energy stock offering ultra-high yields. It focuses on developing natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and has been returning cash to shareholders through dividends for years.

Peyto currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, yielding about 6.1%. While that payout is appealing on its own, Peyto’s low-cost operating model and disciplined capital allocation help sustain its dividend.

Peyto also benefits from diversified access to premium North American natural gas markets, reducing its reliance on any single demand hub and allowing it to capture stronger pricing opportunities. Further, its focus on controlling operating costs positions the company to generate healthy earnings and free cash flow across commodity price cycles.

Peyto’s recent financial results were solid. In the first quarter, production increased 10% year over year, earnings jumped 50%, and debt declined by $195 million. Looking ahead, its focus on production growth will help generate sufficient free cash flow to fund capital spending, maintain dividend payments, and continue reducing debt.

Ultra-high-yield energy stock #3: Freehold Royalties

Freehold (TSX:FRU) is a leading energy royalty company offering ultra-high-yield. Rather than operating oil and gas assets itself, Freehold owns royalty interests in crude oil, natural gas, and NGL properties across Canada and the U.S. This business model allows the company to generate revenue as energy producers develop its royalty lands while avoiding many of the operational risks associated with exploration and production.

Freehold’s diversified royalty portfolio provides broad exposure to some of North America’s most productive energy basins, supported by high-quality operators and decades of future drilling opportunities. Management has also been steadily increasing the portfolio’s oil weighting, positioning Freehold to benefit from stronger crude oil fundamentals while maintaining a relatively low-risk business model.

Freehold currently pays $0.09 per share each month, yielding approximately 6.8%. Since its initial public offering, Freehold has returned roughly $2.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and continues to target a long-term payout ratio of about 60%.

Meanwhile, Freehold’s continued focus on reducing debt has strengthened its balance sheet, giving management greater flexibility to return additional capital to shareholders in 2026 and beyond.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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