The TSX extended its gains on Thursday as stronger metals prices and upbeat U.S. economic data lifted investor sentiment, while today’s focus remains on commodity markets and fresh developments on the global trade front.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 3

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Rising gold, silver, and copper prices suggest a positive start for TSX mining stocks today, with investors focusing on commodity movements and trade developments for market direction.

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) jumped over 8.8% after announcing a major contract win for the Greenlight Electricity Centre in Alberta, while Thomson Reuters, B2Gold, and SSR Mining also performed well.

The TSX Composite gained 110 points on Thursday, led by mining, industrial, and technology stocks after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted confidence in the economic outlook.

Canadian stocks traded positively for the second consecutive session on Thursday as investors reacted positively to a sharp rebound in metals prices and shook off lingering uncertainty surrounding North American trade negotiations. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by around 110 points, or 0.3%, to close at 34,967, not far from the key 35,000 level as improving investor sentiment supported broader market gains.

As sectoral rotation continued, strong gains in mining, industrial, and technology stocks more than offset weakness in utilities, consumer staples, and real estate, helping the TSX benchmark finish the day in the green.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report also supported investor confidence, easing concerns about the pace of economic growth.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Thomson Reuters, Aecon Group (TSX:ARE), B2Gold, and SSR Mining were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 8.3%.

The rally in Aecon stock came after the company revealed that its consortium had secured a multi-billion-dollar contract for the Greenlight Electricity Centre power project in Alberta.

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Aecon said its $1.7 billion share of the contract will be added to its construction backlog in the third quarter of 2026, strengthening its multi-year revenue visibility. The 932-megawatt natural gas-fired power facility is being built to supply electricity to a major artificial intelligence (AI) data centre development, with the potential to double its generating capacity in the future. On a year-to-date basis, Aecon stock is now up 58%.

In contrast, Hammond Power Solutions, BlackBerry, 5N Plus, and Celestica plunged by at least 7.7% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Scotiabank, Telus, Manulife Financial, and BlackBerry were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Gold, silver, and copper prices continued to rally in early trading on Friday, pointing to a higher opening for the TSX mining stocks today.

With no major economic or corporate releases due this morning, Canadian investors will keep a close watch on commodity price movements and any fresh developments on the global trade front for further market direction.

Market movers on the TSX today