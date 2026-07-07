Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 0.65% Each Month

An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 0.65% Each Month

A high yield TSX stock paying monthly dividends is a practical, income-generating option for TFSA investors this July.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSX:AI) is a monthly‑paying MIC trading at $12.13 with a forward yield of ~7.8% (≈0.65%/month) and 14 years of year‑end special dividends.
  • In a TFSA, its monthly payouts or the DRIP (2% discount) let investors either collect steady income (≈$100/month from a $15,385 stake) or compound tax‑free.
  • Defensive profile: ~95% first mortgages, W‑A LTV ~61.4% (91% <75%), conservative underwriting, Section 130.1 tax pass‑through, and improving Q1 results support its high yield despite rate/market risks.

Two factors, above all else, matter most to income-focused investors. A generous yield and monthly payout frequency are essential ingredients to building consistent portfolio liquidity. More importantly, the cash flow schedule perfectly aligns with recurring monthly bills.

For Canadians seeking an ideal Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock for July 2026, Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI) is a practical, income-generating option. This financial stock trades at $12.13 per share, with a forward annual dividend yield of 7.8%. It translates to roughly 0.65% per month.

Moreover, the $578.2 million MIC has paid year-end special dividends for 14 consecutive years, or since going public in 2012. Atrium empties its tax pool at the close of every year, which results in an annual top-up to its regular monthly dividends. A $15,385 investment today will generate a clean $100 in tax-free passive income each month.

However, the advantage of holding Atrium in a TFSA isn’t limited to simple income collection. If you don’t have immediate need for that extra cash each month, a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) is in place. The program allows you to automatically reinvest the dividends and accumulate new shares at 2% off the market price. You could earn an even larger tax-free stream in the future, while the principal remains intact.

person stacking rocks by the lake

Source: Getty Images

Risk profile

The alternative mortgage lender focuses heavily on major urban centers in Ontario and Western Canada, providing commercial and residential lending. Atrium maintains a diversified mortgage portfolio and conducts conservative underwriting, supported by aggressive mortgage servicing.

A high proportion of the portfolio is invested in first mortgages, around 95.3% as of March 31, 2026. Notably, the weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio in the MIC’s portfolio is 61.4%, with 91% below 75%. Houses and apartments (259 properties) account for 20.1% of the total mortgage portfolio.

Atrium concentrates on low-risk real estate sectors as a way to control growth. This long-standing strategy maximizes yield within conservative risk parameters. The loan amount is up to $50 million and secured by real estate.

In Q1 2026, net income increased 1% year-over-year to $12 million, while the provision for credit losses (PCL) declined nearly 70% to $651 million compared to Q1 2025. Its CEO, Rob Goodall, said, “Atrium’s first quarter of 2026 reflects our continued discipline in underwriting new loans and in managing the existing portfolio.” He expects new loan originations for the rest of 2026, with a strong contribution from increased geographic diversification.

Defensive structure

Specialized MICs like Atrium have built-in tax insulation as contained under Section 130.1 of the Canadian Income Tax Act (ITA). As such, these non-bank lenders don’t pay corporate income tax but must distribute 100% of their net taxable income to their shareholders by the end of the fiscal year.

The conservative LTV ratio provides a deep cushion and reinforces the defensive structure. Atrium is always the first to be paid or liquidated in the event of loan defaults. More importantly, the tax-free cash flow from the generous 7.8% yield (0.65% per month) is all yours. Time to be practical and lock in this monthly dividend payer for capital preservation as well as healthy, consistent returns.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

holding coins in hand for the future
Top TSX Stocks

The Economy Is Slowing: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Still Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

The economy is slowing, but these two TSX stocks offer defensive strength, long-term growth, and reasons to keep buying today.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Jitendra Parashar

A long-term TFSA investor willing to be patient should ideally consider this telecom stock first.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.8% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors who want a Canadian stock that pays every month and still has room to grow, this REIT looks…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian dividend stock remains a top buy-and-hold candidate despite its current slump.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users with $14,000 available room can build an income powerhouse with two TSX stocks paying monthly dividends.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Dividend Stocks

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

| Andrew Button

You can hold ETFs like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TFSA picks could start turning a $10,000 portfolio into a steady cash generator.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 7 Years

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another name I'm fine with holding for seven years or more.

Read more »