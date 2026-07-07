An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 0.65% Each Month

In a TFSA, its monthly payouts or the DRIP (2% discount) let investors either collect steady income (≈$100/month from a $15,385 stake) or compound tax‑free.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSX:AI) is a monthly‑paying MIC trading at $12.13 with a forward yield of ~7.8% (≈0.65%/month) and 14 years of year‑end special dividends.

Two factors, above all else, matter most to income-focused investors. A generous yield and monthly payout frequency are essential ingredients to building consistent portfolio liquidity. More importantly, the cash flow schedule perfectly aligns with recurring monthly bills.

For Canadians seeking an ideal Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock for July 2026, Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI) is a practical, income-generating option. This financial stock trades at $12.13 per share, with a forward annual dividend yield of 7.8%. It translates to roughly 0.65% per month.

Moreover, the $578.2 million MIC has paid year-end special dividends for 14 consecutive years, or since going public in 2012. Atrium empties its tax pool at the close of every year, which results in an annual top-up to its regular monthly dividends. A $15,385 investment today will generate a clean $100 in tax-free passive income each month.

However, the advantage of holding Atrium in a TFSA isn’t limited to simple income collection. If you don’t have immediate need for that extra cash each month, a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) is in place. The program allows you to automatically reinvest the dividends and accumulate new shares at 2% off the market price. You could earn an even larger tax-free stream in the future, while the principal remains intact.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

Risk profile

The alternative mortgage lender focuses heavily on major urban centers in Ontario and Western Canada, providing commercial and residential lending. Atrium maintains a diversified mortgage portfolio and conducts conservative underwriting, supported by aggressive mortgage servicing.

A high proportion of the portfolio is invested in first mortgages, around 95.3% as of March 31, 2026. Notably, the weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio in the MIC’s portfolio is 61.4%, with 91% below 75%. Houses and apartments (259 properties) account for 20.1% of the total mortgage portfolio.

Atrium concentrates on low-risk real estate sectors as a way to control growth. This long-standing strategy maximizes yield within conservative risk parameters. The loan amount is up to $50 million and secured by real estate.

In Q1 2026, net income increased 1% year-over-year to $12 million, while the provision for credit losses (PCL) declined nearly 70% to $651 million compared to Q1 2025. Its CEO, Rob Goodall, said, “Atrium’s first quarter of 2026 reflects our continued discipline in underwriting new loans and in managing the existing portfolio.” He expects new loan originations for the rest of 2026, with a strong contribution from increased geographic diversification.

Defensive structure

Specialized MICs like Atrium have built-in tax insulation as contained under Section 130.1 of the Canadian Income Tax Act (ITA). As such, these non-bank lenders don’t pay corporate income tax but must distribute 100% of their net taxable income to their shareholders by the end of the fiscal year.

The conservative LTV ratio provides a deep cushion and reinforces the defensive structure. Atrium is always the first to be paid or liquidated in the event of loan defaults. More importantly, the tax-free cash flow from the generous 7.8% yield (0.65% per month) is all yours. Time to be practical and lock in this monthly dividend payer for capital preservation as well as healthy, consistent returns.