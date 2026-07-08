1 Canadian Stock Supercharged to Surge in 2026

Given its robust financial performance, expanding production capabilities, and strong long-term growth prospects, the uptrend in 5N Plus could continue, making it an excellent buy right now.

Despite trading at a premium valuation, its expanding production capabilities, sizable backlog, and strong growth prospects in high-demand sectors justify its appeal to growth-oriented investors seeking to capitalize on an improving market landscape.

5N Plus has shown remarkable growth, delivering a year-to-date return of around 140% with strong financial performance, driven by a 33% revenue increase and an 85.4% surge in net income in the first quarter, highlighting its potential as a high-growth investment.

Easing oil prices and improving geopolitical conditions in the Middle East have boosted investor sentiment, driving Canadian equity markets higher. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed more than 13% from its March lows and is up 11.2% year to date.

Against this improving market backdrop, investors may consider adding high-growth stocks to their portfolios to pursue outsized returns. While these companies often offer significant upside potential, they are also more susceptible to market volatility, making them better suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Among them, 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) has significantly outperformed the broader equity markets, delivering a year-to-date return of around 140%. Let’s examine the company’s recent performance, growth prospects, and valuation to determine whether the stock’s strong momentum can continue and generate further gains in the coming months.

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5N Plus’s first-quarter performance

5N Plus produces specialty semiconductors and performance materials used in a wide range of applications across several high-growth industries. The company delivered an impressive first-quarter performance, with revenue rising 33% year over year to $117.9 million. Strong performances from both its Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials segments drove its topline. Supported by higher volumes in terrestrial renewable energy markets, revenue from the Specialty Semiconductors segment increased by 37%, while the Performance Materials segment posted 21% growth, benefiting from favourable pricing conditions.

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The robust revenue growth translated into improved profitability. Gross profit increased 36%, while the gross margin expanded by 90 basis points to 35.1%. Although the Specialty Semiconductors segment’s gross margin declined 60 basis points to 34.4% due to higher metal input costs, the impact was partially offset by economies of scale from increased production volumes. Meanwhile, the Performance Materials segment delivered a notable 490-basis-point expansion in gross margin to 37.8%, helping lift the company’s overall profitability.

Reflecting these gains, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 41% to $29.2 million, while net income surged 85.4% year over year to $17.8 million.

Despite its strong operating performance, 5N Plus’s net debt increased from $50.3 million to $74.7 million, primarily due to lower operating cash flow, driven by higher working capital requirements to support growing demand across its strategic end markets. Even so, the company maintains a healthy balance sheet, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 0.71. Let’s now examine its long-term growth prospects.

5N Plus’s growth prospects

Amid the structural expansion of end markets such as terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power, 5N Plus expects demand for its Specialty Semiconductors segment to remain strong. Given its expertise in producing ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on its expanding addressable market. At the end of the first quarter, the segment’s backlog stood at 365 days, highlighting strong long-term demand and a healthy pipeline of contracted business.

To support this growth, 5N Plus continues to expand its production capabilities. The company expects to increase solar cell production capacity at AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH by 25% this year. In addition, the US$18.1 million grant awarded by the U.S. government could strengthen its germanium recycling and refining capabilities at its St. George, Utah, facility. These investments should enhance the company’s ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for germanium-based technologies in the United States.

The Performance Materials segment also appears well-positioned for continued growth, supported by favourable pricing trends. At the end of the first quarter, the segment’s backlog represented approximately 130 days of annualized revenue, providing good revenue visibility. Backed by expanding production capacity, healthy order backlogs, favourable industry trends, and rising demand across its key end markets, I believe 5N Plus is well-positioned to deliver strong long-term growth.

Investor takeaway

Following its strong rally over the past two years, 5N Plus now trades at a premium valuation, with its next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples at 5.2 and 41.5, respectively. While the stock trades at a premium valuation, I believe it is justified, given the company’s robust financial performance, expanding production capabilities, and strong long-term growth prospects. As a result, 5N Plus remains an attractive investment for growth-oriented investors despite its impressive share price appreciation in recent months.