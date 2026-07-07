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How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

Learn the CRA rule that lets TFSA growth become new contribution room, and why a quality grower like Docebo fits this doubling strategy

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is already one of the best tools Canadians have for building wealth. Every dollar of growth inside it, whether from dividends, interest, or capital gains, stays completely out of reach of the Canada Revenue Agency.

However, there is a lesser-known CRA rule that lets you turn your account’s growth into brand new contribution room. When used correctly, it can feel like doubling your annual limit without adding a single extra dollar from your pocket.

Here is how the TFSA strategy works, and why the stock you choose matters more than almost anything else.

Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

Make TFSA withdrawals work in your favour

Most investors know that money grows tax-free inside a TFSA. Fewer realize what happens after you take it out.

Unlike an RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), where a withdrawal permanently shrinks your room, a TFSA gives that room back. Whatever amount you withdraw gets added back to your available contribution space, effective January 1 of the following year.

If your investment grows before you pull it out, you get credit for the full, larger amount, not just what you originally put in.

Say you contribute $7,000, invest it in a quality stock and let it grow to $14,000 over the next few years. If you withdraw the entire $14,000 this year, it will be added to your TFSA contribution room the following year. For instance, you will be able to contribute $21,000 ($7,000 + $14,000) in the TFSA starting January 1, effectively tripling your contribution room.

However, if the same $7,000 had fallen to $3,000, you would only get $3,000 of room back. That is why stock selection is the key engine behind this strategy.

Own undervalued tech stocks in the TFSA

Down almost 80% from all-time highs, Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is an undervalued tech stock to own in the TFSA.

During the first-quarter (Q1) earnings call, Docebo CEO Alessio Artuffo said enterprise demand has been the strongest the company has seen in years, while CFO Brandon Farber noted free cash flow margin hit roughly 42%, a sign the business converts revenue into real cash.

Docebo’s large enterprise deals, those worth US$2 million or more, are now averaging five-year contract terms, longer than the typical enterprise agreement. Farber explained that large customers want to avoid repeated RFP cycles and lock in longer terms, which gives Docebo more predictable, sticky revenue.

The company is also stacking new products onto its core learning platform, including its Agent Hub artificial intelligence tools and the 365Talents skills platform, both of which give existing customers reasons to spend more each year.

Artuffo pointed to Databricks as an example, a customer with the in-house talent to build its own learning software that chose to expand with Docebo instead.

In my view, this combination of expanding margins, longer contracts, and rising demand from serious enterprise buyers is the profile TFSA investors should be hunting for.

Analysts forecast the Canadian tech stock to expand free cash flow (FCF) from US$27.2 million in 2025 to US$85 million in 2030. If the TSX stock is priced at 25 times forward FCF, it could more than double within the next four years.

Docebo is the kind of steady compounding that can turn a $7,000 contribution into something meaningfully larger over several years, setting up the exact scenario that makes the doubling strategy possible.

Building tax-free wealth the right way

The math behind this strategy is simple, but the execution depends entirely on picking businesses that can actually grow.

Chasing volatile or speculative stocks to force quick gains usually backfires, and a withdrawal from a losing position permanently destroys contribution room.

Sticking with resilient, cash-generating businesses like Docebo gives you a real shot at growing your investment first, then unlocking a much larger pool of tax-free room the following year.

Over time, that combination of patience and quality stock selection is how disciplined TFSA investors quietly build a nest egg the CRA can never touch.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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