A 2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Exchange Income’s yield has fallen as the stock climbed, but its monthly dividend looks safer than many flashy 7% payers.

The stock looks quality but expensive, so a pullback could improve the yield and entry point.

A lower yield can be better if the business has strong cash flow to support the dividend.

A 2.1% yield can disappoint anyone who came looking for 7% or higher, certainly. Yet there can be a big difference between a safe 2% stock and a shaky 7% yield.

That is the useful lesson with Exchange Income (TSX:EIF). Yet the share price has climbed enough that today’s yield looks very different from the old headline. That does not make the stock boring, but useful for income investors.

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Why monthly works best

Monthly income has real appeal in today’s higher-rate environment. A monthly dividend can better align with regular bills than a quarterly payout. It can help retirees smooth cash flow. Better still, Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors can reinvest more often, allowing income to keep working without annual tax drag.

Still, investors should not buy a monthly dividend just because it arrives often. The better question is whether the business can keep paying it. A dividend stock should be judged by the cash flow behind the payout, not the yield on the screen.

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That brings investors to EIF stock. It describes itself as a diversified, acquisition-oriented dividend company focused on aerospace and aviation, as well as manufacturing. It owns a collection of subsidiaries rather than relying on one product, one route, or one economic trend. So let’s get into EIF.

EIF

EIF stock owns businesses tied to essential air services, aerospace, medevac operations, aircraft leasing, and related services. Some of these services support remote communities, government customers, healthcare needs, and specialized mission work.

That makes it different from a typical airline stock. Airlines can be brutally cyclical. EIF stock still carries aviation risk, of course. Yet its model includes contracts, specialized services, and diversified subsidiaries, which can make cash flow more resilient than a business tied only to passenger travel.

The acquisition of Canadian North changed the size of the company and strengthened its aviation segment. In the first quarter of 2026, Aerospace and Aviation revenue increased by $226 million, or 59%, to $608 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from that segment rose by $44 million to $146 million. The company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $166 million, up 28% from the prior year, and free cash flow reached $120 million, up 48%.

Considerations

EIF stock said its trailing 12-month free cash flow less maintenance capital expenditures payout ratio improved to 57%, compared with 63% a year earlier. Its adjusted net earnings payout ratio improved to 67%, compared with 84%. Those are the numbers income investors should want to see.

The dividend also moved higher. Exchange Income paid $0.22 per share monthly through most of 2025 before increasing the payout to $0.23. It was not a massive raise, but it showed management still had room to reward shareholders, all while trading at 37.4 times earnings.

A pullback would make the setup far more attractive. If EIF stock falls while cash flow remains strong, the yield improves and the entry price becomes easier to defend. Investors who want monthly income should watch the business first and the yield second.

Bottom line

EIF stock has earned a place on an income investor’s watch list. The stock no longer offers a high yield, but it still pays cash every month, and its latest results show stronger cash flow with a healthier payout ratio.

For TFSA investors, patience may be the smartest move. EIF stock looks like a quality monthly payer at a full price, and a pullback could turn it into a much more attractive monthly-income opportunity.