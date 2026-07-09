How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,000 in Annual Dividends

Instead of relying only on rising share prices, by investing your hard-earned savings in TSX dividend stocks, you can get a steady stream of cash that you can spend, save, or reinvest to grow even faster. The best part is that you don’t need a huge investment to make it work.
In this article, I’ll break down three TSX dividend stocks that could turn a $30,000 investment into roughly $2,000 in annual income.
A lender still paying generously
Let’s start with MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP). The lender earns income from a diversified book of Canadian mortgages and related investments, giving investors a high yield backed by a broader business than many income plays.
MKP stock currently trades at $25.67 per share, giving it a market cap of about $1.1 billion. The stock offers a juicy dividend yield of 6.7% at this market price, paid quarterly. That means a $10,000 position could generate roughly $669 in annual dividends.
In the first quarter, MCAN’s net interest income rose 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $25.6 million, net income climbed 39% to $23 million, and assets under management reached $8.3 billion. Meanwhile, its return on equity was 14.2%.
Strong earnings growth, a generous yield, and exposure to the Canadian mortgage market make MCAN Mortgage an attractive choice for investors looking to maximize income without giving up long-term upside.
Monthly income tied to industrial demand
For investors who want monthly cash flow, Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN) could be appealing. The trust owns industrial properties across Canada, a space that continues to benefit from logistics demand and the need for modern warehouse space.
The stock recently closed at $8.15 per share, which values the REIT at about $815 million. The units are up 4.6% over the last year and currently yield 7.7%, paid monthly. A $10,000 investment here could add about $785 in annual dividend income, the biggest contribution of the three.
Nexus Industrial REIT’s net operating income rose 5.4% YoY to $33.8 million in the first quarter, while net income was $32.2 million, and its normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio improved to 96.6%.
With its high monthly yield, improving operating performance, and portfolio of industrial properties, Nexus Industrial REIT remains a compelling pick for investors seeking reliable passive income.
A trust with income and discipline
This third dividend pick will give you exposure to private-company cash flows through Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN). The trust invests through structured equity, which helps it build predictable distributions while keeping exposure across multiple private businesses.
Alaris stock currently trades at $24.15 per share with a market cap of $1.1 billion. Its shares have climbed 28% over the last year and now yield 6.3%, with dividends paid quarterly. On a roughly $10,000 allocation, that works out to about $629 in annual income.
In the March quarter, the trust’s total revenue and operating income rose 2.7% YoY to $37.4 million, partner revenue reached $48.6 million, and net distributable cash flow rose 6.6% to $32.3 million. Its payout ratio stayed at 51.9%, while portfolio partners kept a weighted average earnings coverage ratio of 1.5 times. That gives Alaris a solid foundation to support dividends.
|COMPANY
|RECENT PRICE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|INVESTMENT
|ANNUAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE
|TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT
|MCAN Mortgage
|$25.67
|389
|$9,986
|$1.72
|$669
|Nexus Industrial REIT
|$8.15
|1,227
|$10,000
|$0.64
|$785
|Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
|$24.15
|414
|$9,998
|$1.52
|$629
|TOTAL
|$29,984
|$2,084
|Prices as of July 7, 2026
Generate $2,000 in annual dividends
Put the three together, and the math becomes compelling. A roughly equal split across these stocks could generate about $2,084 in annual dividends, while also giving you exposure to lending, industrial real estate, and structured private-company income. For Foolish investors chasing cash flow without going all in on one industry, that looks like a smart way to put $30,000 to work right now.