Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » These Canadian Companies Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

These Canadian Companies Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

Three Canadian dividend growers can help your income keep up with inflation, even if you start with a modest yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Dividend growth matters because it can outpace inflation, but only if earnings and cash flow cover the raises.
  • Metro, Sun Life, and TC Energy offer different mixes of yield and growth, with long dividend-increase streaks.
  • Key risks include competition and costs at Metro, market and claims swings at Sun Life, and debt and project risk at TC Energy.

An annual $1,000 dividend growing by 8% becomes roughly $2,159 after a decade, even if the investor never buys another share. The paycheque has essentially given itself a promotion.

That growth is valuable because the Bank of Canada aims to keep inflation near 2%. A payout that never changes gradually buys less, while regular increases can help income keep pace with rising grocery bills, utilities, and every other item that has developed expensive tastes.

A dividend increase isn’t financial magic, though. Earnings and cash flow must grow quickly enough to cover it. Investors should examine the payout ratio, debt, and business outlook instead of assuming a long history guarantees the next raise.

Payment frequency is mainly a budgeting detail. Quarterly income can be just as useful as monthly income, particularly when reinvested. Investors comparing Canadian dividend stocks should focus on coverage, growth, and durability, which brings three very different companies into view.

jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

MRU

Metro (TSX:MRU) proves that a modest starting yield can still produce impressive income growth. It operates or supplies roughly 1,000 grocery stores and 640 pharmacies under banners including Metro, Food Basics, Jean Coutu, and Brunet. Management increased the quarterly dividend by 10.1% to $0.41 for 2026, marking its 31st consecutive annual increase.

Second-quarter sales rose 4.1%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 8.8%. Metro also agreed to sell a Première Moisson production facility for $90 million, allowing it to simplify operations while retaining the bakery brand. MRU stock offers a 1.8% yield at writing, and trades near 19.7 times earnings. That said, competition, wage costs, food inflation, and political scrutiny remain the main risks.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) offers considerably more starting income. The insurer and asset manager raised its quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96 in May. If maintained, the $3.84 annualized payment yields approximately 3.2% at writing.

First-quarter underlying EPS increased 4% to $1.89, meaning the dividend consumed roughly half of underlying earnings. Sun Life stock also completed its US$350 million acquisition of Bell Partners in July, expanding its U.S. multifamily real estate platform. Sun Life stock trades near 14 times forecast earnings, so it’s not as cheap as it once was. Plus, acquisition integration, weaker financial markets, insurance claims, and currency movements could still interrupt the fun.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) supplies the portfolio’s highest yield. Its natural-gas pipelines transport approximately 30% of the gas consumed across North America, while its power assets include an interest in the Bruce Power nuclear facility. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.88, extending its growth streak to 26 years.

First-quarter comparable EBITDA rose 14% to $3.1 billion as several pipelines set delivery records. Management also approved a US$1.5 billion Columbia Gas expansion serving a high-demand market, positioning TC Energy for rising LNG, power-generation, and data-centre demand. The annualized $3.51 dividend yields roughly 3.6% at writing. Debt, construction costs, regulation, and the stock’s strong rally deserve attention.

Bottom line

Investors considering buying stocks in Canada could build these positions gradually rather than chase any one yield. In fact, here is what $7,000 invested in each of these companies could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TRP$96.3172$3.51$252.72Quarterly$6,934.32
SLF$113.9061$3.68$224.48Quarterly$6,947.90
MRU$92.5075$1.63$122.25Quarterly$6,937.50
TOTAL208$599.45$20,819.72

Continued earnings growth may give each company room to keep raising its payout while reinvestment turns today’s quarterly deposits into a far more interesting future income stream.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 50

| Demetris Afxentiou

See what the average Canadian TFSA looks like at age 50 and how CNR, Constellation Software, and VFV could support…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,500 a Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover how a TFSA can lead to substantial tax-free passive income. Learn the ins and outs of investing in Canada.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar when the market corrects.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $14,000 in a TFSA to Pocket $65 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yield, monthly-dividend-paying stocks are ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A DIY “dividend pension” can top up CPP, but it needs diversification, payout coverage, and time to grow.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 6.2% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield Canadian dividend stock stands out for durable distributions and ability to sustain its monthly payouts.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Snap Up on a Dip

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer income today and potential upside as their business improvements gain traction.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Look Built for the Rate Pause

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, Granite REIT and Emera look like dividend plays that can benefit from…

Read more »