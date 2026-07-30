These Canadian Companies Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

An annual $1,000 dividend growing by 8% becomes roughly $2,159 after a decade, even if the investor never buys another share. The paycheque has essentially given itself a promotion.
That growth is valuable because the Bank of Canada aims to keep inflation near 2%. A payout that never changes gradually buys less, while regular increases can help income keep pace with rising grocery bills, utilities, and every other item that has developed expensive tastes.
A dividend increase isn’t financial magic, though. Earnings and cash flow must grow quickly enough to cover it. Investors should examine the payout ratio, debt, and business outlook instead of assuming a long history guarantees the next raise.
Payment frequency is mainly a budgeting detail. Quarterly income can be just as useful as monthly income, particularly when reinvested. Investors comparing Canadian dividend stocks should focus on coverage, growth, and durability, which brings three very different companies into view.
MRU
Metro (TSX:MRU) proves that a modest starting yield can still produce impressive income growth. It operates or supplies roughly 1,000 grocery stores and 640 pharmacies under banners including Metro, Food Basics, Jean Coutu, and Brunet. Management increased the quarterly dividend by 10.1% to $0.41 for 2026, marking its 31st consecutive annual increase.
Second-quarter sales rose 4.1%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 8.8%. Metro also agreed to sell a Première Moisson production facility for $90 million, allowing it to simplify operations while retaining the bakery brand. MRU stock offers a 1.8% yield at writing, and trades near 19.7 times earnings. That said, competition, wage costs, food inflation, and political scrutiny remain the main risks.
SLF
Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) offers considerably more starting income. The insurer and asset manager raised its quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96 in May. If maintained, the $3.84 annualized payment yields approximately 3.2% at writing.
First-quarter underlying EPS increased 4% to $1.89, meaning the dividend consumed roughly half of underlying earnings. Sun Life stock also completed its US$350 million acquisition of Bell Partners in July, expanding its U.S. multifamily real estate platform. Sun Life stock trades near 14 times forecast earnings, so it’s not as cheap as it once was. Plus, acquisition integration, weaker financial markets, insurance claims, and currency movements could still interrupt the fun.
TRP
TC Energy (TSX:TRP) supplies the portfolio’s highest yield. Its natural-gas pipelines transport approximately 30% of the gas consumed across North America, while its power assets include an interest in the Bruce Power nuclear facility. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.88, extending its growth streak to 26 years.
First-quarter comparable EBITDA rose 14% to $3.1 billion as several pipelines set delivery records. Management also approved a US$1.5 billion Columbia Gas expansion serving a high-demand market, positioning TC Energy for rising LNG, power-generation, and data-centre demand. The annualized $3.51 dividend yields roughly 3.6% at writing. Debt, construction costs, regulation, and the stock’s strong rally deserve attention.
Bottom line
Investors considering buying stocks in Canada could build these positions gradually rather than chase any one yield. In fact, here is what $7,000 invested in each of these companies could bring in.
|COMPANY
|RECENT PRICE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|ANNUAL DIVIDEND
|ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT
|FREQUENCY
|TOTAL INVESTMENT
|TRP
|$96.31
|72
|$3.51
|$252.72
|Quarterly
|$6,934.32
|SLF
|$113.90
|61
|$3.68
|$224.48
|Quarterly
|$6,947.90
|MRU
|$92.50
|75
|$1.63
|$122.25
|Quarterly
|$6,937.50
|TOTAL
|—
|208
|—
|$599.45
|—
|$20,819.72
Continued earnings growth may give each company room to keep raising its payout while reinvestment turns today’s quarterly deposits into a far more interesting future income stream.