Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Have $21,000 Sitting in a TFSA? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Investing In

Have $21,000 Sitting in a TFSA? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Investing In

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) might be the perfect TFSA stock to own for life.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • If your TFSA is mostly cash, don’t wait for the “perfect” dip—treat it as a long-term investing account and start putting money to work gradually with diversified ETFs and/or defensive dividend stocks.
  • For a single-stock idea to build around, Couche-Tard offers steady growth plus a small but fast-growing dividend, with multiple levers (organic growth, innovation like frictionless checkout, and M&A) that could compound well over decades.

If you’re like many Canadian investors with too much cash sitting in a TFSA account and too few investments, it’s easy to correct that. Of course, waiting for the next big market purge might be the move for some of the more cautious investors out there who fear buying at a peak and riding the correction all the way to depths not seen in some number of quarters or even years. Indeed, the fear of a correction or bear market is real.

But, at the end of the day, many TFSA investors might be less afraid of the stock market and unaware that the TFSA can serve as a long-term compounding vehicle for higher-reward, though risky, kinds of assets. Indeed, with inflation as high as it is, cash and even GICs, which are offering lower rates than just over two years ago, perhaps defensive dividend stocks and diversified ETFs are the way to go for investors who don’t see themselves touching the TFSA funds for years, or even decades, to come.

So, if you’ve got $21,000 or so that you’ve been meaning to put to work, then good job for contributing, especially amid today’s questionable economic climate. The next step, though, is picking the right kinds of stocks to help your TFSA get off to the races as it swells and helps fund a retirement in the many decades down the road.

Of course, I wouldn’t put all of one’s TFSA proceeds into one stock at one instance. That is, unless you’re a seasoned investor who’s willing to put more eggs in one basket that you watch really closely. For newer investors, though, I think diversification is a better move, especially if you might be prone to hitting the panic button when markets do start nosediving. In today’s red-hot market, it feels like stocks only go up, but they can go down, and they tend to take the elevator when the time comes.

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

Couche-Tard

Instead of seeking to avoid such an inevitability, it makes more sense to be prepared with a plan in place. For some, that means dollar-cost averaging, or buying more stock at lower prices on the way down.

For others, it simply means doing nothing. If there’s one dividend payer that looks enticing right here, it has to be Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), while its dividend yield is hovering close to 1%. It’s not a massive yield, but Couche-Tard has the growth engine to keep the double-digit percentage dividend hikes coming each and every year.

While Couche-Tard might be a boring convenience retail and fuel station to some, I’m more inclined to view it as a well-run business with multiple growth levers that it can pull as it makes the most of its pristine balance sheet. It has a rich history of building massive synergies via M&A. But what’s more, it has proven it can grow without relying on acquisitions.

That’s vital when the costs of borrowing are higher. In any case, Couche-Tard’s underrated innovation prowess could be key as it drives organic growth while keeping potential deals on the radar.

Whether it’s frictionless checkout (check out the Couche-Tard Connecté store concept, which relies on self-checkout), better hot food, or just affordable options in today’s harsh economic environment, the firm is a rare high-growth consumer staple that, in my opinion, is worth well more than the 18.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) that shares are currently commanding. While I wouldn’t stash a massive sum in one go, I would stash it atop my radar this July.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Energy Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Balance Looks Like at 70

| Jitendra Parashar

Many Canadians reach 70 with a solid TFSA balance. The next step is choosing investments that can keep delivering income…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

| Jitendra Parashar

A $7,000 TFSA contribution may not seem life-changing today, but the right TSX stocks could turn it into a much…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Set to Profit From Canada’s Data Centre Buildout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres may feel like software, but their massive power needs could make Brookfield Renewable a stealth winner.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus’s Dividend Still Worth Counting On?

| Sneha Nahata

Telus stock currently offers an eye-catching 11.3% dividend yield, which is hard for income-focused investors to ignore.

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Set to Make a Fortune From Canada’s Data Centre Buildout

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a Canadian asset manager deeply involved in data centres.

Read more »

combine machine works the farm harvest
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before Inflation Heats Up Again

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising inflation could put pressure on many investments, but this Canadian dividend stock has the business strength to keep rewarding…

Read more »

Nurse uses stethoscope to listen to a girl's heartbeat
Dividend Stocks

Create the Perfect July TFSA with a 6.2% Monthly Payout

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX dividend stock has rewarded investors with strong gains while continuing to deliver monthly income, and it may still…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

The 11% Yielding Dividend Stock Set to Soar in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

This 11% yielding dividend stock offers massive income and a 2026 rebound case built around rising cash flow, growth, and…

Read more »