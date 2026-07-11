Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What the Typical 40-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

What the Typical 40-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) could be a great play for TFSA and RRSP investors looking to invest more of the cash hoard.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Many 40-year-olds are underusing their TFSA and need a practical plan to contribute consistently (and catch up on unused room) alongside their RRSP, especially with inflation and living costs rising.
  • A common problem is leaving too much TFSA money in cash, so shifting more of it into long-term investments (stocks/ETFs or dividend names like Enbridge) can help compound growth over the next 25 years.

There’s quite a wide range of different breakdowns when it comes to the average 40-year-old’s Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). But, for the most part, my belief is that most of them aren’t in the optimal spot. Recognizing this and taking the steps to correct that, I believe, are what matters most.

Of course, circumstances, including the higher costs of living, could get in the way of achieving an optimal TFSA or RRSP growth fund. But for those who do have the means to save more and make the maximum contribution (or make up for past years of non-contributions), I think that it makes sense to get a plan in place. The sooner, the better, but investors should be practical and not seek to deprive themselves, especially when you consider the potential for inflation to heat up further in the coming months and quarters.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Contributing and investing is the name of the game

While it’s tough to know for sure what the typical 40-year-old’s TFSA or RRSP account actually looks like, I will look at a hypothetical example involving someone with, let’s say, $30,000 in the RRSP and around $12,000 in the TFSA. Indeed, these are closer to median figures than to an average, given the skew on the higher end.

Either way, though, the average 40-year-old has quite a bit more in the RRSP than the TFSA. And it’s the TFSA, which, I think, should make up for lost time, especially when you consider the cumulative contribution room is well north of the $100,000 mark.

When you throw in the FHSA, meant for prospective first-time homeowners, into the equation, things get that much more interesting. But for the most part, I think that this account is dwarfed by the TFSA and RRSP balances, with a median figure likely in the four figures.

Any way you look at it, though, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, especially for contributors who might find that it’s harder to save amid relentless price hikes at the local grocery store. Indeed, perhaps withdrawing from such accounts rather than contributing could be a theme if oil prices march higher, causing an inflation surge, all while employment looks to bounce back from a bit of a cool spot.

Catching up with the TFSA

In any case, 40-year-olds have plenty of time to catch up, given they’re around 25 years away from the average retirement date. For the typical TFSA investor who has too much cash in the TFSA (let’s say more than 40%), there’s an easy fix. While the RRSP is likely to be in an equity or bond mutual fund of some sort, it’s the TFSA that’s fallen into a “cash trap,” so to speak. Either because it’s referred to as a “savings account” that’s tax-free, a lack of employee matches as some lucky RRSP investors get, or something else.

In any case, the TFSA isn’t just for cash to sit there and collect dust; it’s a solid investing account to help compound wealth. Whether you’re looking for American Mag Seven stocks or something as simple as Enbridge (TSX:ENB), with its 5% dividend yield, I think that more Canadian investors should take a careful look at their asset allocations across the board.

In my view, 40% or so in cash within a TFSA is just too much for someone who’s got decades to invest and build wealth. While Enbridge and other dividend heavyweights may be a bit pricey, I think that staying invested is key, especially as the affordability crisis worsens. A 5% yield or so will really help, provided you’re willing to take on the added risks of being more heavily exposed to equities.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Belong in Almost Every Investor’s Portfolio

| Robin Brown

These three dividend stocks belong in any investment portfolio.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stock should be attractive picks for buy-and-hold dividend investors.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

BCE’s Dividend Has Been Getting a Lot of Attention: Here’s Why

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors could investigate BCE as an income play with multi-year turnaround potential.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA at 60: 2 Dividend Stocks to Help Any Canadian Catch Up

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a stronger TFSA at 60 with two dependable Canadian dividend stocks offering income, stability, and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Bank Stocks

The Bank of Canada Just Spoke: 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before Rates Fall Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Canadians carrying $1.80 of debt for every after-tax dollar earned, interest rates could shape both borrowers and TSX returns.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Retirement

Reaching Retirement: Here’s the Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Kay Ng

You can build a substantial TFSA as a part of your retirement planning strategy. Start by maximizing your TFSA contributions.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Look Built for the Rate Pause

| Sneha Nahata

These high-quality dividend stocks offer attractive yields, dependable income, and protection against inflation.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A Value Stock With a Dividend Yield Over 6% to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current landscape of dividend stocks and why they are influenced by rising interest rates and financial leverage.

Read more »