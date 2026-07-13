Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Cheap Canadian Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold

1 Cheap Canadian Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold

Trailing significantly behind the rest of the market, this TSX growth stock looks like an attractive investment at current levels.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is down about 33% from its 52‑week high (trading near $168.69) but has recovered roughly 30% off its 52‑week low, presenting a potential buying opportunity.
  • Despite the pullback, Q1 FY2026 fundamentals look strong — revenue rose 34% YoY, GMV was US$100.7B, gross profit US$1.6B, MRR US$212M, and the company held nearly US$1.9B in cash.
  • Given its resilient business, cash runway, and management’s growth outlook, Shopify may be a bargain for long‑term buy‑and‑hold investors.

A stock with falling share prices makes most people feel nervous about investing in it. However, Foolish investors with a long-term investment horizon know that a downturn on the stock market might mean it’s the perfect buying opportunity.

It’s important to remember that not every stock with falling share prices is a good investment to consider. You have to check whether it is a fundamentally solid stock that is becoming cheaper. Even then, you should consider whether the underlying business has seen any changes that justify a lower valuation, or if it might be a temporary setback.

There’s no guaranteed way to accurately predict when the share prices will go up or down. However, the stock market often reacts to short-term fears and sells off shares despite the underlying business quietly continuing to bolster itself behind the scenes.

When there is a sell-off despite the underlying business doing well, the disconnect becomes an excellent opportunity to invest in potentially undervalued stocks. Today, I will discuss a Canadian tech stock that might not traditionally qualify as undervalued, but it is a beaten-down growth stock worth a closer look.

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Shopify

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian growth stock that I find very attractive as an investment despite the current pullback. Shopify has become one of the most well-known names in the e-commerce industry, thanks to its role as an important e-commerce enabling platform. For those unaware, Shopify offers merchants of all sizes everything they need to start, run, market, and scale e-commerce operations worldwide.

Growing in popularity during the pandemic, Shopify has become one of the biggest names in this space. Its ecosystem lets merchants build around Shopify and then use the growing suite of tools to expand opportunities. In turn, Shopify keeps getting more business, creating a cycle of continued success for the merchants that use its platform and for its investors.

As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $168.69 per share, down by 33% from its 52-week high. Despite trading at a significant discount from its 52-week high, Shopify stock has recovered by around 30% from its 52-week low valuation.

The business itself is running well

The discounted share prices might not mean anything if the business itself isn’t doing well. A quick look at its financials indicates that it is a fundamentally solid business that continues performing at a high level.

The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw Shopify report a 34% year-over-year uptick in its revenue. Its gross merchandise value and gross profit reached US$100.7 billion and US$1.6 billion, respectively. The company’s monthly recurring revenue also increased to US$212 million, painting a clear picture of how healthy the company is. Shopify continues to find more ways to grow and expand, despite the harsh economic environment.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify’s business is doing well, and it seems that the current share price means it might be a solid bargain to buy and hold in your self-directed investment portfolio. The fact that it also ended the quarter with almost US$1.9 billion in cash or cash equivalents proves it has significant financial flexibility. With its management expecting more growth in the second quarter, it might be the right time to invest in its shares.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With Rogers’ Dividend?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Rogers’ dividend has stayed flat for years, but its selective approach looks more responsible as other Canadian telecoms pause or…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Beyond the GST Credit: Canadians Can Get These CRA Cash Benefits in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Feeling behind at 40 is common, but the median TFSA and retirement balances suggest most Canadians are still building their…

Read more »

gold prices rise and fall
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 39% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Agnico Eagle has slid 39% from its high. Here is why this Canadian dividend stock still looks like a buy…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

1 More Canadian Stock Set to Make a Fortune From Canada’s Data Centre Buildout

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could make a lot of money off of Canada's data centre buildout.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

1 Super-Strong Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy to Sleep Well at Night

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than five decades.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in Summer 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge is a “boring on purpose” dividend payer, and in summer 2026 it still looks like a hold, or a…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The path of maximum annual contributions and a few thousand dollars can turn a TFSA into $300 in monthly tax-free…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Retirement

How Much Should Canadians Actually Have in a TFSA Before They Retire?

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) could be a great go-to holding to stash in a TFSA…

Read more »