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3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

If you are looking for some blue-chip stocks that are worth buying and holding today (and for several years to come), here are three stocks I’d look to add throughout 2026.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Suncor Energy: With a $99 billion market cap, Suncor is Canada's leading integrated energy company, enhancing efficiency and offering a 2.9% yield, with expectations for rising cash flows and dividends.
  • Dollarama: As Canada's largest dollar store chain, Dollarama combines resilient retail operations with international growth prospects, focusing on modest yields and aggressive share buybacks for long-term investment potential.
  • Fortis: This low-risk utility provides reliable dividends, yielding 3.1%, with a plan for continuous growth, making it a safe blue-chip stock for consistent income and capital returns.

Canadian blue-chip stocks have a history of delivering steady, reliable returns through shifting market environments. Blue-chip stocks have years of operational history, durable business models, and tend to be industry leaders. They also often pay growing dividends.

If you are looking for blue-chip stocks worth buying and holding today (and for several years to come), here are three I’d look to add throughout 2026.

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Suncor: A top blue-chip energy stock for the decades

With a market cap of $99 billion, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is Canada’s largest integrated energy company. It produces 860,000 barrels of oil per day (BOE/d), refines 480,000 BOE/d, and retails 620,000 BOE/d of fuel across Canada.

Up until 2022, Suncor underperformed both financially and operationally. However, it brought in a new CEO who quickly turned the company back into a premium energy producer and refiner.

Suncor has 25 years of energy reserves. With substantial land assets and high-quality oil sands operations, it will be producing energy for decades to come. It continues to work on becoming more efficient. It is aiming to reduce its breakeven cost to around $38 per barrel by 2028. That should help generate up to $2 billion of additional cash flow in that time.

This blue-chip stock yields 2.9% today. The combination of reducing debt, lowering operating costs, and increasing production should all translate to a rising stream of cash flows ahead. That means more share buybacks and dividend increases are expected to come to shareholders in the years ahead.

Dollarama: A top resilient retail stock

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another blue-chip stock worth holding for the years ahead. With a market cap of $50 billion, Dollarama is the largest dollar store network in Canada. It also has rising operations in Australia and South/Central America.

Dollarama offers essential, everyday brand-name goods at low overall prices. A consumer often enters a Dollarama buying one item and comes out with a whole bucketful. Dollarama earns better margins than most retailers due to a smart location strategy, modest store footprints, limited required staffing, and a product mix that caters to seasons and consumables.

Dollarama still sees solid growth in Canada. However, longer-term, international expansions will continue to drive top-line growth.

This blue-chip stock only yields 0.24%. However, it has increased its dividend by over 250% in the past 10 years. The company has been aggressive in buying back stock. It has reduced its shares by 28% in that time. For a relatively low-risk consumer giant, Dollarama is a solid long-term blue-chip stock.

Fortis: A blue-chip utility for dividend growth

If you like low-risk stocks, it is hard to go wrong with Fortis (TSX:FTS). This blue-chip utility stock has a market cap of $41 billion. It operates nine regulated transmission and distribution utilities across North America.

This stock is as close as you will get to a bond as you will find. Except it has offered shareholders nice capital upside and a growing stream of income over the decades.

Even after 52 years of consecutive dividend increases, Fortis is still aiming to grow its dividend by a 4-6% compounded annual rate. It has an attractive pipeline of low-risk growth opportunities that should fuel 7% compounded annual rate base growth.

Fortis stock yields 3.1% today. For a mix of income and modest capital returns, this is the ideal blue-chip stock to tuck away for the long term.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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