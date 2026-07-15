TFSA Investors: 1 Perfect Monthly Dividend Stock With a 4.9% Yield

This TSX dividend stock appears perfect to hold in a TFSA. It offers an appealing yield of 4.9% and pays monthly.

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High occupancy, rising rental rates, and disciplined portfolio management support stable cash flow and the REIT’s ability to sustain its monthly payouts.

This TSX stock offers TFSA investors a 4.9% yield with reliable monthly distributions backed by a portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Investors seeking a reliable source of monthly passive income should look for companies with resilient business models, consistent dividend payment records, and the financial strength to maintain their payouts through changing market conditions. These TSX stocks are best positioned to generate worry-free income.

The strategy becomes even more attractive when these dividend payers are held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Notably, all dividend income and investment gains within a TFSA can grow tax-free, maximizing long-term returns.

Against this backdrop, here is a dividend stock that appears perfect to hold in a TFSA. It offers an appealing yield of 4.9% and pays monthly dividends, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors.

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A perfect monthly dividend stock

TFSA investors looking for a perfect monthly dividend stock could consider Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN). The industrial REIT has a solid record of paying monthly distributions and offers an attractive yield, backed by a resilient portfolio.

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Dream Industrial owns a high-quality portfolio of urban industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. These strategically located assets serve key logistics and distribution markets, providing space for warehousing, light manufacturing, industrial outdoor storage, and last-mile delivery operations.

With limited land available for new industrial developments in major urban centres, demand for well-located facilities continues to outpace supply. This favourable market dynamic has supported higher rental rates, strong occupancy levels, and resilient operating performance. These factors have strengthened the REIT’s ability to maintain its monthly distributions.

Dream Industrial is also enhancing the long-term value of its portfolio through value-add initiatives, including solar installations, renewable power procurement, battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. These investments diversify revenue opportunities while improving the sustainability and competitiveness of its properties.

At the same time, management continues to optimize the portfolio by selling non-core assets and reinvesting the proceeds into higher-quality properties that require less capital and management intensity. This disciplined capital allocation strategy positions Dream Industrial REIT to deliver stronger long-term growth while improving the overall quality of its asset base.

Dream Industrial currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.06 per unit, yielding 4.9% based on its closing price of $14.30 on July 14.

Dream Industrial to sustain its monthly payouts

Dream Industrial REIT entered 2026 on a strong footing, delivering a solid first quarter supported by healthy leasing activity across its portfolio. The REIT ended the quarter with in-place and committed occupancy of 95.7%, reflecting continued demand for its strategically located industrial assets and recently completed developments.

The portfolio continues to benefit from higher rental rates on new and renewed leases across its key markets. In Canada, favourable supply-demand dynamics for high-quality industrial space should support further rental growth, while the REIT is expanding its presence in established urban logistics clusters. In Europe, its focus on newer, smaller- to mid-sized urban properties positions it to capitalize on rising demand for logistics facilities and long-term rental upside.

Dream Industrial is also unlocking additional value through redevelopment opportunities, including residential and mixed-use projects, self-storage, and data centre conversions. Meanwhile, its growing solar business provides an additional source of recurring income.

Overall, high occupancy, rising rents, and diversified revenue streams position Dream Industrial REIT to deliver solid cash flow and distribute a reliable monthly dividend.