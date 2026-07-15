Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » All it Takes Is $3,000 in Telus to Generate Hundreds in Passive Income

All it Takes Is $3,000 in Telus to Generate Hundreds in Passive Income

TELUS (TSX:T) stock dangles an 11.4% yield that turns $3,000 into $341-plus yearly in passive income. New leadership could trim it to fuel growth instead.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A $3,000 investment in TELUS (TSX:T) stock currently generates $341.09 in annual dividends at the 11.4% yield, but the bloated payout signals possible market skepticism
  • New CEO Victor Dodig and CFO Gopi Chande may redirect cash flow from dividends toward debt reduction or AI projects, potentially cutting the payout by up to 50%.
  • A dividend reset could lower the yield to a respectable ~5.7% while strengthening the balance sheet, supporting long-term stock price recovery over short-term high payouts.

The dividend yield on TELUS (TSX:T) stock is fast approaching 11.4% annually. This bloated yield follows a recent round of share price declines that has hit Canadian telecommunications sector stocks, even as incumbents’ revenue and cash flow prospects seem to have stabilized following eased price-competition during the just-ended second quarter.

I belong to the camp that believes that traders have erroneously punished Canadian telecom stocks as speculation surrounding SpaceX’s ambitions to disrupt the telecommunications industry in the United States hit fever pitch during its IPO. Investors who share similar sentiments may be tempted to scoop the ultra-high yield on TELUS stock to earn juicy quarterly passive income payouts as the company builds cash flow and fortifies its balance sheet in 2026 after a pause on dividend growth.

It takes a $3,000 investment in T stock for a passive income seeker to generate more than $341 in annual dividend income, at current market conditions. The simple math to earn hundreds in passive income from TELUS is as depicted below.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

How much a $3,000 investment in TELUS generates in passive income

A $3,000 investment in TELUS stock today may earn $341.09 in annual passive income, as computed below.

StockRecent PriceInvestmentNumber of SharesDividend Per ShareQuarterly PayoutTotal Annual Dividend
TELUS (TSX:T)$14.69$3,000204$0.42$85.27$341.09

According to the Rule of 72, an 11.4% dividend yield may help double your investment position in a little over six short years, with full dividend reinvestment. This assumes that share prices remain steady at current levels.

However, given that a double-digit dividend yield, however safe it may be, is merely market feedback to management that the dividend isn’t appreciated, and may rationally need a trim, or a substantial cut, the math changes a bit.

Could TELUS cut its dividend?

TELUS guides for $2.45 billion in free cash flow for 2026. It has capacity to sustain its current dividend. But given the bloated yield, the cash flow could be better deployed elsewhere. Allow me to speculate on a potential dividend cut on TELUS stock in the near future, if stock prices don’t rebound fast enough.

The combination of a new CEO and a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) increases the chances for a strategic shift at TELUS, especially regarding capital investment decisions and dividend payout rates.

New CEO Victor Dodig has just assumed office on July 1, following former CEO Darren Entwistle’s retirement after a 26-year leadership tenure. A former CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the former banker is accredited with strategically and financially transforming the chartered bank until his “retirement” in 2025. This new CEO installment was concurrent with new CFO Gopi Chande taking over from retired CFO Doug French who had served for 30 years.

The new team may come up with fresh ideas and strategies to take TELUS forward, and it’s possible that this may include a dividend cut that respects the market’s signal.

Could a 50% dividend cut hurt?

Assuming a 50% dividend cut on TELUS feels like an increasingly responsible thing to do right now. It doesn’t seem to make much financial sense for the new leadership team to keep pushing a double-digit dividend to an investor base that has already deeply discounted the payout. The retained cash flow could be more useful in new accretive projects.

TELUS has about 1,574,521,974 issued and outstanding shares, at writing. It needs to generate more than $2.6 billion in free cash flow to sustainably cover annual dividends, before any cash savings from dividend reinvestments (DRIP). A 50% dividend cut could save the company nearly $330 million cash flow every quarter, and reduce the dividend “obligation” to about $1.3 billion annually.

While the dividend cut may reduce the current yield to about 5.7% annually (in line with peers), the financial reset may significantly transform TELUS’s investment case.

With an additional $1.3 billion available to pay down debt or invest in new growth projects (like artificial intelligence (AI) datacentres), TELUS could deleverage faster, grow its share of Canadian sovereign AI spending, or repurchase shares at discounted prices. The net results may translate into a share price recovery that soothes current investors’ financial souls.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Dividend Stock to Consider While It’s Down 50%

| Adam Othman

This high-yielding TSX dividend stock offers substantial income and the chance to capture capital gains on a rebound.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Perfect Monthly Dividend Stock With a 4.9% Yield

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend stock appears perfect to hold in a TFSA. It offers an appealing yield of 4.9% and pays…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s the TFSA Amount You Need to Retire, Plus 3 Stocks to Get There

| Jitendra Parashar

Growing a retirement-ready TFSA takes time, but these three Canadian dividend stocks could help make the journey a lot more…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

How Putting $50,000 Into This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Generate $3,550 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the secrets to passive income through reliable high-yield dividend yielding stocks and a diversified portfolio.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using a TFSA the Right Way, and How to Fix It

| Jitendra Parashar

A TFSA cannot reach its full potential when it is treated only as a place to hold cash. That’s why…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have consistently paid and grown their dividends, making them a best investment option to buy on a pullback.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

A 4% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) yields 4.2%.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

Learn what the ideal TFSA amount should be when you retire and how you can use stock market investing to…

Read more »