The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 7.7% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

With 25 years of operation and year‑end special dividends paid since 2012, Atrium has a strong payout track record, though commercial‑real‑estate and macroeconomic uncertainty remain key risks.

As a Mortgage Investment Corporation it runs a conservative lending program—~95% first mortgages, average LTV 61.4% (91% <75% LTV), co‑lends to limit concentration, and charges new loan rates ~7.7–7.95%—supporting steady monthly distributions.

High yield takes precedence for passive income investors every time. However, cash-flow-focused dividend chasers would prefer not only juicy yields but monthly payouts over the quarterly cycle. Fortunately, you get the best of both worlds with Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI).

Even Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) users will find this “AI” to be the perfect TFSA stock. If you invest today, the share price is $12.02. The best part is the 7.7% yield. A $21,000 position will generate a monthly paycheque of $134.75 ($1,617 annually). Since you’ll earn this recurring dividend income inside your TFSA, the payouts and withdrawals are 100% tax-free.

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Non-corporate taxpayer

As a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC), Atrium is a non-corporate taxpayer. To preserve this special, tax-free status, the company must distribute 100% of its taxable income to shareholders every year. This $584.5 million non-bank lender extends short-term mortgages, focused primarily on commercial and residential real estate.

Conservative lending program

Atrium’s lending program is ultra conservative, notably following a strict risk-management framework and a highly defensive approach. About 95.3% of the mortgage portfolio are first mortgages. The first liens are cushions against market downturns. In the event of default, Atrium is always the first to be liquidated or repaid.

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According to Atrium, its $896.2 million mortgage portfolio is well-secured. In Q1 2026, the average loan-to-value (LTV) is 61.4%, and less than 75% LTV in 91% of the portfolio. Under this low-leverage structure, borrowers put up a hefty amount of equity, at least 25% to almost 40%.

Winning strategy

One area in which Atrium wins out is its strategic focus on controlled growth within real estate sectors with lower risk profiles and geographical diversification. The MIC selects highly liquid real estate markets with resilient property values. About 87.4% of mortgages are in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Atrium generally does not accommodate single, large loan exposures exceeding $50 million. Instead, it enters into co-lending arrangements with other financial institutions to manage concentration risk. Interest rates on new loans as of March 31, 2026 are from 7.7% to 7.95%. This pricing power supports the monthly payouts to shareholders.

25 years in 2026

Atrium is in its 25th year in 2026. Its CEO, Rob Goodall, said the MIC has delivered consistently attractive returns for shareholders. In Q1 2026, total revenues declined 9.7% year-over-year to $19.8 million, while net income increased 1% to $12 million. Notably, provision for credit losses (PCLs) fell 70% to $651 million compared to Q1 2025.

The stabilizing conditions in the commercial real estate market are mild tailwinds for Atrium. Unfortunately, heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty is a massive headwind.

Special dividends

Atrium has not only kept investors happy with its regular monthly distributions. The stock has earned immense investor loyalty through an annual year-end special dividend. While the Board has the sole discretion to declare this top-up bonus based on annual income, AI has paid an “extra” payout every year since 2012.

Supercharge your TFSA

Atrium may not be your typical anchor stock in a TFSA portfolio. Nonetheless, AI is a screaming buy if you want to supercharge your tax-advantaged account or need immediate monthly cash flow. This stock never disappointed investors throughout its dividend-paying history.