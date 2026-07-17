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A 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for the Rest of 2026

Given the market environment, these three TSX stocks can be excellent investments for 2026.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • With the TSX up ~10.7% YTD but volatile, mid‑2026 is a good time to review and rebalance your TFSA toward growth and income.
  • A simple 3‑stock TFSA mix: Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) for oil‑sector growth and a ~4.23% yield, Emera (EMA) for defensive utility income (~3.88% yield), and Toronto‑Dominion (TD) for bank exposure and long‑term capital growth (~2.62% yield).
  • Together they provide sector diversification—energy income/growth, stable utility cash flow, and financials’ growth potential—suitable as core TFSA holdings for 2026 and beyond.

We are past the halfway mark in 2026, and it has been quite the six months of trading on the TSX. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 10.7% year-to-date, though the Canadian benchmark has been significantly volatile. It might be a good time to take another look at your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio.

Are your investments still serving the purpose you bought them for, or do you think a slight rebalancing might be the way to go? If you’re looking to rebalance to suit the current situation, here’s a 3-stock TFSA diversification approach you can consider to inject growth and income-generation potential into your TFSA.

Here is a look at the three blue-chip stocks that can illustrate how to form a well-balanced TFSA portfolio to use as a framework for investing this year and possibly beyond.

arrows hit bullseye on target

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) is my first pick for a TFSA. This stock offers investors exposure to the oil and gas industry, being one of the largest energy producers in the country. The $123.3 billion market-cap firm generates its revenue from operations that involve long-life and low-decline assets. This means CNRL has a recurring revenue stream with clear visibility for its revenues ahead. It gives the firm the room to grow operations and comfortably fund its dividends.

As of this writing, CNRL stock trades for $59.10 per share, and it pays investors $0.63 per share each quarter, translating to a 4.2% dividend yield that you can lock into your TFSA. It can be an excellent starting point, focusing on growth.

Emera

Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA) is another excellent stock to consider investing in for your TFSA. The $23.1 billion market-cap firm engages in the provision of renewable energy through its utility business. Utility businesses might seem boring compared to tech stocks that appeal to growth-focused investors. However, the very boring nature of utility stocks makes them attractive investments.

Emera provides regulated electric and gas utility services, generating a predictable and recurring revenue stream that gives it a defensive appeal. Its business model lets it invest in growth without compromising an attractive quarterly dividend. As of this writing, it trades for $75.56 per share and pays investors $0.73 per share each quarter, translating to a 3.9% dividend yield.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a forever holding for many Canadian stock market investors, much like any of its closest peers among the Big Six Canadian Banks. TD Bank boasts a $282.3 billion market capitalization, and it offers investors exposure to Canada’s resilient financial sector. Besides wholesale banking and wealth management, TD offers retail banking in the US and personal and commercial banking in Canada.

Its growing presence in the US is what makes TD Bank stand out for me. The bank’s presence across the border covers millions of customers from Florida to Maine. In fact, TD Bank already has more branches in the US than it does in Canada. This growing segment will likely inject significant growth through capital appreciation.

As of this writing, TD Bank stock trades for $170.86 per share, and pays investors $1.12 per share each quarter, translating to a 2.6% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Each of these Canadian dividend stocks provides income and boasts long-term growth potential within a TFSA. Whereas you get strong cash flow through CNRL stock, TD Bank stock adds exposure to the Canadian financial sector and long-term capital appreciation. Emera stock provides reliable income, while all three add a defensive appeal to your TFSA portfolio.

Each stock serves a different role and diversifies your capital into different sectors. This trio can be a good investment to hold in a TFSA for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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