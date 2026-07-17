Splitting $30,000 across these three TSX stocks can reduce portfolio risk and generate dividend income through different market cycles.

How Splitting $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks Could Generate Over $1,632 in Annual Dividend Income

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Despite its recent dividend cut, BCE still provides a high yield and aims to sustain future payouts through debt reduction, stronger cash flow, and diversified operations.

Gibson Energy and Enbridge offer stable cash flows backed by long-term infrastructure assets and have strong histories of supporting and growing shareholder dividends.

Investing $30,000 equally in Gibson Energy, Enbridge, and BCE could generate more than $1,632 in annual dividend income based on current yields.

Generating reliable passive income doesn’t require a massive portfolio. With the right mix of high-quality dividend-paying TSX stocks, investors can build a portfolio that delivers steady cash flow.

The key is to focus on fundamentally strong companies with resilient business models, attractive dividend yields, and a proven track record of rewarding shareholders. Equally important is diversification. Spreading your investment across multiple sectors can reduce portfolio risk while making your dividend income more dependable through different market cycles.

With that in mind, investors with $30,000 to put to work could split their investment equally among the following three established TSX stocks. At current share prices and dividend yields, this strategy has the potential to generate more than $1,632 in annual dividend income before accounting for any future dividend increases.

Source: Getty Images

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a dependable high-yield dividend stock that has generated steady income for years. It offers an attractive dividend yield of about 5.8% and has raised its dividend for seven consecutive years, reflecting the strength of its cash-generating business.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

Gibson Energy’s dependable payouts are backed by its extensive liquids infrastructure network, where most of its earnings come from long-term, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade customers. This business model delivers resilient cash flows across market cycles, giving the company a solid foundation to continue rewarding shareholders.

Looking ahead, Gibson is expanding through strategic acquisitions that should strengthen its network and boost future cash flow. The ongoing strength in its Infrastructure platform and completion of the Wink-to-Gateway Integration project are expected to improve operating efficiencies and boost earnings in the years ahead, thereby supporting dividend growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is one of the most dependable dividend stocks on the TSX. The energy infrastructure company has consistently paid dividends for more than seven decades. Meanwhile, it raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years at a 9% compound annual growth rate. ENB stock currently offers an attractive dividend yield of roughly 4.9%.

Enbridge owns a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas pipelines, regulated gas utilities, and renewable energy assets that generate predictable distributable cash flow (DCF). Its regulated operations and long-term take-or-pay contracts significantly reduce exposure to commodity price volatility, while roughly 80% of earnings are protected against inflation. This operating structure provides the stable cash flows needed to consistently fund and grow its dividend.

Looking ahead, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders. Management targets a conservative dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF, leaving room for both sustainable distributions and future growth. At the same time, its $39 billion secured project backlog, expanding regulated utility business, growing renewable energy portfolio, and increasing electricity demand driven by AI-powered data centres provide multiple avenues for long-term earnings growth.

BCE

Investors seeking passive income could also consider BCE (TSX:BCE) stock. Though BCE had to cut its annual dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share last year due to competitive, regulatory, and cost pressures, the move helped the telecom company to focus on reducing debt, strengthening its financial position, improving its balance sheet, and maintaining a sustainable payout ratio.

The good part is that even after the dividend cut, BCE offers a dividend yield of over 5.6%, making it an attractive income stock.

Looking ahead, BCE is positioned to benefit from its diversified operations, which include wireless services, fibre broadband, AI-driven enterprise solutions, and media. The company’s focus on margin improvement and customer retention, combined with its broad service offerings, is expected to boost free cash flow growth. This, in turn, should drive consistent dividend payments.

Earn over $1,632 per year with these 3 TSX stocks

These Canadian dividend stocks could help you build a reliable passive income stream. By investing $30,000 equally in Gibson Energy, Enbridge, and BCE, you could earn around $408.17 in dividends every quarter, or more than $1,632 annually.