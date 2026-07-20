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This 6.8% Monthly Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA Investor’s Dream

Turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into roughly $477 a year in tax-free monthly income with this 6.8%-yielding Canadian REIT.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A $7,000 TFSA investment in Automotive Properties REIT could pay about $40 monthly, tax-free, at today’s yield.
  • The REIT owns dealership properties with net leases, helping support steady rent and cash flow.
  • Watch the debt and interest-rate risk, since higher borrowing costs or weaker tenants could hurt distributions.

So, you’ve got $7,000 and want to turn it into a dream come true. Well, good news! A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution could generate nearly $477 in annual passive income from one Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT).

The payments would arrive every month, while the TFSA could protect the income and future gains from Canadian tax. Not a bad job for money that might otherwise sit around contemplating its purpose.

looking backward in car mirror

Source: Getty Images

Why monthly income works

Monthly distributions do not create higher returns on their own. They can, however, make passive income easier to use. Investors can reinvest the cash, cover recurring expenses, or gradually build positions in other companies.

That makes that TFSA strategy even more useful. Investment income and capital gains can grow tax-free inside the account, while withdrawals do not count as taxable income. Investors still need to check their available contribution room before adding cash.

One income investment currently stands out, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN). At writing, the REIT offered an annualized yield of about 6.8% and paid its cash distribution every month. So let’s dig into why it might belong in an investor’s passive income TFSA.

About APR stock

APR stock owns dealership and automotive-service real estate across Canada and the United States. Its portfolio includes 95 income-producing properties spanning roughly 3.5 million square feet.

The REIT leases these properties to dealership operators, collecting rent while tenants typically handle many property expenses through net leases. Cars may change dramatically over time, but dealerships and service centres still need well-located buildings where customers can buy, maintain, and repair them.

Income

First-quarter rental revenue climbed 21.7% year over year to $29.1 million, supported by acquisitions and contractual rent increases. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 19.1%, while AFFO per unit reached a quarterly record.

The REIT paid out about 78.6% of AFFO during the quarter, down from 81.4% a year earlier. That left room between the cash generated and the distributions paid, an encouraging sign for investors relying on the monthly income.

Management declared a monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit, equal to $0.82 annually. Investors looking beyond this one holding can also compare Canada’s top monthly dividend stocks.

Considerations

At a recent price of about $12.05, a $7,000 investment would buy 580 full units. That position could generate $39.73 per month, or $476.76 annually, assuming the distribution remains unchanged.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
APR.UN$12.05580$0.822$476.76Monthly$6,989.00

Yet there are risks. APR stock carries debt and remains sensitive to interest rates. Acquisitions can expand cash flow, but borrowing too aggressively could weaken the balance sheet. The REIT also depends on a relatively specialized group of dealership tenants.

A slowdown in vehicle sales may pressure dealership operators, although service departments can provide steadier demand. Monthly payments are appealing, but they should never convince investors to skip the balance-sheet homework.

Bottom line

APR stock combines a 6.8% yield, monthly cash payments, full occupancy, and improving distribution coverage. TFSA investors seeking meaningful income from this year’s contribution could collect nearly $477 annually while the REIT continues expanding its property portfolio.

The stock deserves a place on the watch list for investors comfortable with real estate and interest-rate risk, especially when market pullbacks push the yield higher.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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