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1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 46% to Buy and Hold Forever

A 46% drop has made Constellation Software far cheaper, even as its cash-flow-driven acquisition machine keeps humming.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Constellation’s stock is down about 46%, but the business is still growing revenue and free cash flow.
  • Its strategy is buying mission-critical niche software and reinvesting cash into more acquisitions to compound long-term.
  • The risks are slower organic growth and harder-to-find deals, so consider buying gradually.

A 46% plunge can make even a legendary wealth creator look broken overnight. It also leaves the stock needing an 84% rebound just to revisit its former high, which explains why investors tend to run precisely when the potential reward starts growing.

That instinct can protect investors from genuinely failing companies. It can also push them out of exceptional businesses during the rare periods when expectations, valuations, and share prices all reset together.

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

When a great stock falls

A lower price doesn’t automatically create value. Investors still need to ask whether cash flow continues growing, whether management can reinvest it effectively, and whether the company’s competitive advantage remains intact through a stock market correction.

Those questions become especially important when a former market darling loses nearly half its value. In this case, the selloff has opened a dramatically cheaper entry point into one of Canada’s most successful compounders.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) recently traded near $2,750, roughly 46% below its 52-week high of $5,060.70. The decline looks enormous, yet the business underneath the shares continues doing what made it remarkable in the first place.

A software empire

CSU stock buys specialized software companies serving narrow industries such as healthcare, transportation, education, construction, and government. These products often handle essential daily tasks, making them difficult and expensive for customers to replace.

The company usually keeps those businesses permanently and allows their managers to operate independently. Cash generated by older acquisitions then funds new purchases, creating a compounding machine that doesn’t depend on inventing the next fashionable app.

That model continued producing growth during the first quarter. Revenue climbed 20% year over year to US$3.2 billion, while free cash flow available to shareholders jumped 44% to US$733 million.

CSU stock can funnel that cash back into additional software companies, which keeps widening its collection of recurring revenue. Management completed acquisitions worth US$809 million during the quarter and entered the next period with more deals already committed.

Why the selloff could help

CSU’s success eventually created its own problem. Investors became comfortable paying an enormous premium for predictable acquisitions and strong capital allocation, leaving the shares vulnerable when sentiment toward expensive technology stocks weakened.

The current decline removes much of that excitement without removing the company’s acquisition engine. Investors buying today still need patience, but they no longer need the shares to defend a $5,000 price before generating a respectable return.

That doesn’t make it perfect. CSU stock relies heavily on acquisitions, and suitable deals could become harder to find as the company grows. Currency-adjusted organic growth reached only 2% during the first quarter, so disappointing acquisition returns could slow the entire compounding process.

So, CSU stock could also keep falling before investors regain confidence. Buying gradually would reduce the sting of another decline while leaving room to add if the valuation becomes even more attractive.

Bottom line

CSU stock still owns mission-critical businesses, generates expanding cash flow, and has decades of acquisition experience behind it. The next chapter probably won’t look as effortless as the last, yet a 46% reset could give patient investors a rare chance to own this Canadian compounder before its software empire starts climbing again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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