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11% Monthly Cash Flow: This Dividend Stock Could Be a TFSA ATM

Turn one $7,000 TFSA contribution into about $64 a month using an 11%-yield covered-call ETF tied to Canada’s biggest financial stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • HMAX owns major Canadian financials and boosts income by selling covered calls, which can cap upside in strong rallies.
  • At recent payouts, $7,000 could buy about 381 units and generate roughly $768 a year in monthly cash.
  • The yield can change and the fund is concentrated in financials, so use it as one piece of diversification.

Imagine one $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution sending roughly $64 back into your account every month. The original investment stays put, while a fresh deposit arrives 12 times a year, ready to reinvest or help cover retirement expenses.

That sounds wonderfully close to a personal ATM, although investors cannot simply press a button and demand more cash. The income depends on market conditions, financial stocks, and an options strategy designed to turn volatility into larger monthly distributions.

customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Why monthly income works

The CRA generally allows interest, dividends, distributions, and capital gains to grow tax-free inside a TFSA. Withdrawals also will not affect federal income-tested benefits, giving retirees a flexible source of cash without adding taxable income.

That tax shelter becomes especially useful when an investment produces a double-digit yield. Still, investors need to understand where the extra income comes from, since Canada’s major banks certainly aren’t paying 11% dividends on their own.

The Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HMAX) bridges that gap. The fund owns 10 large Canadian financial companies and combines their dividends with income earned from selling covered-call options.

How HMAX generates income

HMAX holds familiar names including the Big Six Banks, insurance, and asset managers. Banks represented 76.9% of the portfolio at the end of June, while insurers and asset managers supplied the remaining exposure.

Those holdings provide the financial foundation, then covered calls increase the cash available for distribution. The fund sells another investor the right to purchase some holdings at predetermined prices, collecting option premiums in exchange.

This strategy tends to work well when markets move sideways or become volatile, since HMAX can collect option income without using leverage. The trade-off appears during powerful rallies, when those contracts can limit how much upside the fund captures.

Even with that limitation, the strategy has attracted more than $2.5 billion in assets. HMAX stock currently advertises an annualized yield of about 11%, based on its latest distribution and the unit price used by the fund at the end of June.

What $7,000 could produce

HMAX recently paid $0.17 per unit monthly, equal to $2.016 annually if that payment remains unchanged. At a recent net asset value of $18.37, a $7,000 investment would purchase 381 full units and produce approximately $768.10 per year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HMAX$18.37381$2.016$768.10Monthly$6,998.97

Reinvesting that income would purchase additional units, allowing future distributions to buy even more. This compounding effect can turn a high-yield position into a much larger income stream, although investors should remember that HMAX stock’s monthly payment can change.

Foolish takeaway

HMAX concentrates almost entirely on Canadian financial companies, leaving it vulnerable to credit losses, recessions, housing weakness, and regulatory changes. Covered calls can also sacrifice capital growth during strong markets, while distributions may include dividends, option premiums, capital gains, or return of capital.

Those risks make HMAX stock better suited to the income portion of a diversified portfolio rather than every available TFSA dollar. Investors should also understand how ETFs work before treating a high quoted yield like a guaranteed savings-account rate.

All said, HMAX stock combines Canada’s largest financial companies with a covered-call strategy built for monthly income. Investors comfortable trading some upside for bigger cash payments could use today’s roughly 11% yield to create more than $750 in annual TFSA income, then let those monthly deposits build a larger retirement paycheque over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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