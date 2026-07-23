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The Canadian Companies Thriving Despite Trade Tensions

These Canadian businesses appear well-positioned to maintain their momentum despite trade tensions and deliver solid returns.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian companies continue to thrive despite trade tensions, driven by resilient business models, strong demand, and durable competitive advantages.
  • Bird Construction is benefiting from infrastructure spending and a record backlog that provides strong visibility for future growth.
  • 5N Plus is capitalizing on rising demand for specialty semiconductor materials and its exposure to high-growth markets.

The trade war has reshaped global supply chains, disrupted cross-border commerce, and created uncertainty for businesses. While several Canadian companies have struggled with tariffs, a few have shown remarkable resilience and thrived despite trade tensions.

These stocks are supported by their strong fundamentals, resilient business models, durable demand, and solid competitive advantages. Further, these Canadian businesses appear well-positioned to maintain their momentum despite geopolitical uncertainty and continue outperforming the broader equity markets.

Against this backdrop, here are two Canadian companies thriving despite trade tensions.

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship

Source: Getty Images

Stock #1: Bird Construction

Despite ongoing trade tensions, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) continues to stand out as one of Canada’s top-performing stocks. The construction company has delivered impressive gains this year, and its long-term growth story appears far from over, supported by a growing backlog, expanding end markets, and emerging opportunities led by artificial intelligence (AI).

Canada’s multiyear investment cycle in infrastructure and industrial development is creating a solid tailwind for Bird Construction. Increasing investment across sectors such as nuclear energy, defence, renewable power, liquefied natural gas (LNG), critical minerals, and transportation projects is expected to drive a steady pipeline of new contracts for years to come.

AI is opening another significant avenue for growth. As companies race to build AI data centres, demand for specialized construction expertise is rising rapidly. Management estimates this market alone represents more than $20 billion in potential opportunities, positioning Bird to benefit from one of the fastest-growing investment themes in North America.

Notably, Bird recently secured nearly $1 billion in new contract awards spanning nuclear, civil, marine, mining, industrial, maintenance, and building projects. The diversity of these wins highlights the strength of its business model while expanding its backlog, providing greater visibility into future revenue and earnings. At the end of the first quarter, its backlog reached approximately $11 billion, reflecting strong customer demand and providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Bird’s financial position further strengthens its investment case. The company maintains a healthy balance sheet, giving it the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions while returning cash to shareholders through dividends.

Overall, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to continue generating strong growth despite ongoing trade uncertainty.

Stock #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is another solid stock that has continued to thrive despite ongoing trade-related uncertainty. While the stock has already surged more than 200% over the last year, its growth story appears far from over.

The company produces high-purity metals and specialty semiconductor materials used in some of the world’s fastest-growing industries, including renewable energy, medical imaging, space technology, and advanced manufacturing. As investment in these sectors continues to rise, demand for 5N Plus’ specialized products is expected to remain robust.

The biggest catalyst is its Specialty Semiconductors business. Stronger sales volumes, improved pricing, and a better product mix have driven impressive earnings growth. At the same time, rising demand from terrestrial renewable energy projects and the expanding space solar market continue to support momentum. Meanwhile, higher prices for bismuth-based products have strengthened performance in the company’s Performance Materials segment.

5N Plus is expanding production capacity while improving operational efficiency. Moreover, as one of the few global suppliers of ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds outside China, it also enjoys a meaningful competitive advantage at a time when customers are increasingly seeking diversified supply chains.

Overall, 5N Plus appears well-equipped to weather the challenges posed by tariffs, thanks to its diversified exposure across multiple high-growth industries and sustained customer demand.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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