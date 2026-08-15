Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » These Are the Canadian Stocks I’d Trust in My TFSA for Life

These Are the Canadian Stocks I’d Trust in My TFSA for Life

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold investments that can compound over a lifetime. Here are three of my favourite Canadian TFSA stocks now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Constellation Software: Known for its impressive 13,891% return over 20 years, it's an ideal long-term TFSA investment due to its robust acquisition strategy and global presence, despite recent pullbacks due to AI concerns.
  • Firan Technologies: This small cap offers potential multiplying returns with its niche aerospace components and strong growth prospects amid a large aircraft industry backlog.
  • Descartes Systems Group: A TFSA-friendly stock with a cash-rich balance sheet and smart AI integration, providing strong compound growth in the logistics and supply chain software market.

Since the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) keeps your investment income totally tax-free, it’s the perfect place to compound and grow your investments over long periods of time. You don’t want to pay any tax on an investment that multiplies by five times, 10 times, and 50 times.

The hard part sometimes is finding those investments that are going to multiply (and hopefully quickly at that). If you are looking for some stock ideas that you can trust over a lifetime, here are three stocks that have a good chance of delivering good returns ahead.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software: Long-term for a TFSA

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has to be at the top of the list. This Canadian stock has delivered a 465% return in the past 10 years and a 13,891% return over the past 20 years.

Constellation has truly become its name. It is a constellation of over a thousand niche software companies around the globe. None of them have massive total addressable markets. However, they have entrenched customers and low churn rates.

The company is deploying capital at a strong pace. Constellation grew revenue by 17% in the second quarter. It has over $800 million in capital committed for acquisitions right now.

This Canadian stock is down 32% in the past year. Worries about AI disruption have pulled the stock down. However, the pullback presents a very attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

Constellation has a leading management team and a juggernaut investment platform. It’s a great stock to tuck away in the TFSA for the years to come.

Firan Technologies: A top TFSA small-cap stock

Small-cap stocks can be a great place to look for multiplying returns in your TFSA. They start from a smaller base and have substantial prospects for growth. An interesting small-cap stock is Firan Technologies (TSX:FTG). It only has a market cap of $630 million.

It manufactures specialized cockpit components, circuit boards, and aftermarket sensors for the aerospace industry. The investment thesis is relatively simple. There is a decades-long backlog in the aircraft industry. Firan is smartly positioned in Canada, the U.S., China, and India to help meet the growing demand.

Firan has been delivering solid double-digit growth and a rising backlog of projects. It has a founder-led CEO who has a large personal stake in the business. It is by no means a cheap stock right now. However, it would be a great addition to a TFSA on a pullback.

Descartes Systems: All the ingredients of a strong compounder

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is another stock to trust in a TFSA. This $9.2 billion company provides the Global Logistics Network. It complements that with a suite of money-saving software services that cater to the transport, logistics, and supply chain industries.

Descartes is extremely profitable (25% profit margins) and generates tonnes of cash. It has a cash-rich balance sheet (+$360 million) that it can use to acquire smaller transport technology businesses.

This stock is down on AI disruption concerns. Yet, the company is smartly integrating AI use cases across its platform. New applications and services continue to fuel solid organic growth. If you want a great compounder trading at an attractive valuation (lowest in 10 years) today, Descartes is a great bet for a TFSA.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software and Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Stocks for Beginners

I Think These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Ride the Infrastructure Boom

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three Canadian stocks could benefit from the infrastructure boom across engineering, utilities, transportation, and digital assets.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Using These 3 Canadian Stocks as My TFSA Cornerstones

| Robin Brown

Wondering what Canadian stocks can form the foundation of a great TFSA strategy. These three stocks give you a mix…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

If the TSX Rally Continues, These Are 2 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TSX record can trigger FOMO, but the best buys are often the profitable names with catalysts still unfolding.

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

Canada’s AI Boom Needs Far More Electricity: These TSX Stocks Could Provide It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s AI boom may hinge on electricity supply, and two TSX power producers offer very different risk-reward paths.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Ridiculously Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian dividend stocks look unusually cheap for different reasons, and each could rebound if today’s problems ease.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down TSX Stock Yields 4.5%, and I’d Double Down for $448 Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A profitable, cash-rich software company is yielding 4.5% while trading 38% below its high, and management is buying back shares.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Notch 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7.4% monthly yield can feel like a paycheque, but it only works if AFFO actually covers the distribution.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m Buying This Growth Stock Hard After its 40% Drop

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian growth stock has fallen sharply in 2026, but its cost-cutting plan and exposure to growing automation markets could…

Read more »