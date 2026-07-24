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1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

Canadian Natural Resources stock has pulled back 13%, but strong Q1 results and 26 years of dividend growth make it a buy.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources posted record production and $4.4 billion in adjusted funds flow in the first quarter of 2026, even as the stock trades well off its highs.
  • The company just marked 26 straight years of dividend increases, with a compound annual growth rate of 20% and an annualized payout of $2.50 per share.
  • Falling debt levels mean shareholder returns could soon rise to 100% of free cash flow, giving CNQ multiple ways to reward long-term holders.

Every so often, the market hands income investors a gift. A blue-chip dividend stock could trade at a lower multiple due to volatile macro conditions, which allows you to buy a quality company at a discount.

One such TSX stock is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), which is down 13% from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the underlying business just delivered one of its strongest quarters ever.

For patient investors building a dividend portfolio, this gap between price and performance is worth a closer look.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

The bull case for this Canadian dividend stock

Canadian Natural is one of the largest independent energy producers in Canada, with a portfolio that spans natural gas, light crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil.

CNQ also owns and operates its own infrastructure, including pipelines and processing facilities. Its control over midstream assets helps keep operating costs low, protecting profit margins even when oil prices decline.

Management has spent years focused on what it calls continuous improvement, squeezing more production and lower costs out of assets it already owns.

According to Canadian Natural’s Q1 earnings call, quarterly production averaged approximately 1,643,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up about 4% from the same period last year.

It included several company records, among them record quarterly North American exploration and production liquids production of approximately 773,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and record quarterly production at Jackfish of approximately 134,000 barrels per day.

CNQ generated adjusted net earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.17 per share, and adjusted funds flow of $4.4 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter.

Canadian Natural reduced its net debt to below $16 billion as of the end of April 2026, which pushed its targeted shareholder returns to 75% of free cash flow on a forward-looking basis.

Management flagged that the next milestone, a net debt target of $13 billion, is now within reach this year. Hitting that number would trigger an even bigger jump, moving shareholder returns to 100% of free cash flow.

A solid dividend track record

The board increased the quarterly dividend to an annualized $2.50 per common share, marking 26 consecutive years of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate of 20%.

Canadian Natural returned approximately $1.5 billion directly to shareholders in the quarter, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $300 million through share repurchases.

Between April 1 and May 5, the Canadian energy giant spent $360 million on buybacks, bringing year-to-date direct returns to shareholders to approximately $3.2 billion.

Canadian Natural has multiple long-term growth levers, which should drive future dividends higher. For instance, the company is advancing engineering work on a 30,000-barrel-per-day Jackfish expansion and a 70,000-barrel-per-day Pike 2 project, both aimed at extending production growth well into the future.

The Foolish takeaway

A 13% pullback in CNQ has landed on top of record production, falling debt, and a dividend that has grown every single year for more than two decades.

For investors looking to build a portfolio around businesses that reward patience, Canadian Natural is worth serious consideration today.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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