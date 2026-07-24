Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2.7% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

2.7% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays a 2.7% monthly distribution and just posted record growth. Here is why it fits a TFSA today.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Chartwell's 2025 results were the strongest in company history, with same-property net operating income up 18.4% and funds from operations per unit up 25%.
  • Growth continued to accelerate into 2026, with first-quarter funds from operations per unit rising 35% year over year.
  • Rising demand from Canada's aging population, combined with limited new senior housing supply for at least three years, gives Chartwell a multi-year runway to keep growing its monthly payout.

If you want your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to generate cash every single month, you can invest in quality dividend stocks such as Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN). In addition to a steady stream of monthly dividends, the Canadian stock also helps shareholders build wealth via long-term capital gains.

Over the last five years, Chartwell Retirement Residences has returned close to 120% in dividend-adjusted gains to shareholders. Despite these outsized gains, the Canadian dividend stock offers a 2.7% yield and a monthly payout.

The business just delivered its best year on record, and the momentum has carried into 2026.

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Is this Canadian dividend stock a good buy?

Canada has a sizeable aging population, and demand for senior housing is expected to climb around 5% each year in the next decade. At the same time, new construction of senior residences has slowed, and the trend is expected to continue for at least three more years, according to comments made by Chartwell CEO Vlad Volodarski at the company’s June 19 annual meeting.

This combination gives operators like Chartwell pricing power and room to fill more suites without a wave of new competitors showing up next door.

Chartwell has been using that window to reposition its portfolio toward newer buildings in stronger markets, while tightening the efficiency of its existing residences.

In 2025, same-property occupancy rose 480 basis points, and same-property net operating income grew 18.4%.

Funds from operations (FFO) per unit, a key measure of cash generated by real estate trusts, jumped 25% year over year.

In the first quarter of 2026, occupancy improved another 400 basis points compared to the same period a year earlier. Moreover, same-property net operating income increased 15.6%, and funds from operations per unit grew 35%.

Chartwell reported that 82% of residents said they were satisfied living in its communities, and 85% of employees said they felt engaged at work. Happy residents stay longer and refer family and friends, while engaged staff keep turnover low, which protects margins.

Management pointed to ongoing reinvestment in its properties as proof it is playing the long game rather than squeezing short-term profits.

At the company’s Grenadier residence in Toronto, for example, Chartwell is undertaking a multi-year $1 million renovation to modernize the building while maintaining full occupancy.

Should you add Chartwell to your TFSA?

Chartwell checks the boxes income investors care about. It pays a monthly dividend and operates in a sector with rising demand and limited new supply, and its most recent results show growth is accelerating.

I think Chartwell deserves serious consideration for a TFSA built around steady income. The monthly payout and capital gains, when generated in the TFSA, are tax-free for life.

Chartwell should be one piece of a diversified portfolio, and not your only TFSA holding. Notably, real estate trusts can be sensitive to interest rates, and renovation projects like the one underway at Grenadier carry execution risk.

Still, for investors looking for a quality stock with a consistent payout. Chartwell stock is worth a close look right now.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

| Robin Brown

Here's how a $25,000 TFSA portfolio can become $942 per year of steadily growing tax-free passive income.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your income radar.

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s the average TFSA and RRSP at age 45, how those balances compare with available benchmarks, and three investments to…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Your $60,000 TFSA Could Be Paying You $428 Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

These two high-yield TSX stocks could turn a $60,000 TFSA into nearly $428 of monthly passive income.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

CT REIT units could do well in a TFSA. The retail REIT's reliable 5.3% yield, paid monthly, and religious distribution…

Read more »

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Look Ready to Break Out This Year

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another name poised to do well in the second half.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Create the Perfect TFSA With Your Own $75 Monthly Payout

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend stock could help turn your TFSA into a steady source of tax-free income.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for the past three decades.

Read more »