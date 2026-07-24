Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

CT REIT units could do well in a TFSA. The retail REIT’s reliable 5.3% yield, paid monthly, and religious distribution raises make it an ideal dividend stock to shelter from the CRA.

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Anchored by Canadian Tire, CT REIT's developments pipelines remains robust to support future portfolio growth and your monthly cash flows when held in a TFSA

Anchored by Canadian Tire, CT REIT's developments pipelines remains robust to support future portfolio growth and your monthly cash flows when held in a TFSA

Anchored by Canadian Tire, CT REIT's developments pipelines remains robust to support future portfolio growth and your monthly cash flows when held in a TFSA

About 47% of TFSA holders kept cash - an asset that lacks capital growth; an optimal retirement investment strategy combines heavily taxable yield protection with growth potential to combat inflation

Since 2009, the Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has served as a cornerstone tool for residents seeking financial freedom. Because all income and gains that accumulate inside a TFSA are completely sheltered from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the account offers true financial liberation potential. Unfortunately, a recent BMO survey revealed that roughly 47% of TFSA holders still kept their contributions in cash, an asset that earns modest interest but fails to deliver capital growth.

Holding only cash or GICs is rarely the most efficient allocation for long-term retirement planning. An ideal TFSA investment strategy shelters heavily taxable income while retaining meaningful growth potential to protect purchasing power against inflation. To achieve this, an ideal dividend stock must deliver consistent cash flows, raise its payout regularly, and preserve capital appreciation over time.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is a Canadian retail REIT that fits this profile impressively right now.

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CT REIT offering a rock-solid payout

While growing income is attractive, dependable underlying cash flows must support it. CT REIT’s monthly distributions are supported by its exceptionally solid operational foundation. During the first quarter of 2026, the retail properties REIT reported an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout rate of 72.5%. Because AFFO measures recurring distributable income after ongoing maintenance, a low-70% payout ratio provides a comfortable cushion.

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First-quarter operational performance further supported financial strength, given 2.3% year-over-year growth in same-property net operating income (SP NOI) and a 2.8% increase in AFFO per unit. With second-quarter earnings set for release on August 10, 2026, the trust’s distribution should remain safe, sustainable, and well-covered.

But why should you buy CT REIT in a TFSA?

CT.UN units offer an annualized distribution yield of 5.3%. No GIC contract offers this much right now. Management has a culture of raising payouts every year and has done so for 13 consecutive years since the REIT’s 2013 IPO. The trust’s portfolio enjoys full occupancy and embedded rent escalations, and new developments should help support growing distributions.

Recently on July 15, CT REIT paid its newly raised monthly distribution of $0.08 per unit to unitholders of record as of June 30, 2026. Its recent 3.5% distribution hike meant the trust’s monthly distribution has increased by 50% since 2013. The TFSA dividend stock has never missed a single monthly payment since going public.

Investors who missed the July 15 payout still have an opportunity to join the distributions queue for August as the trust recently declared another monthly distribution payable to unitholders of record by July 31.

Strong economic moats and the Canadian Tire connection

CT REIT’s operational resilience is anchored in its tight relationship with retail titan Canadian Tire Corp. The retail giant spun out CT REIT as part of a wider wave of corporate real estate spin-offs alongside Magna International (Granite REIT), Empire Company (Crombie REIT), and Loblaw (Choice Properties REIT). Today, an investment-grade rated Canadian Tire remains a majority equity partner and an anchor tenant representing 92.1% of CT REIT’s total gross leasable area (GLA).

Being a property development (and redevelopment) partner for Canadian Tire, CT REIT receives an order flow of lucrative property investment opportunities. The trust’s development pipeline includes three new projects announced in May at a $43 million budget and a 6.3% yield.

Growth and cash flow visibility from the REIT’s fully occupied portfolio remains exceptional. Capital gains may persist as the Canadian real estate market continues to recover and capitalization rates compress.

Why CT REIT belongs in your TFSA

Asset location (which account you put your investment assets in) is just as vital as asset selection. REITs enjoy corporate tax exemption by distributing at least 90% of net income to unitholders. The CRA taxes those monthly distributions mostly as ordinary income when held in non-registered accounts. By holding CT REIT units inside your TFSA, every dollar of its 5.3% yield, along with future payout hikes and capital price gains on trust units, remain 100% tax free.