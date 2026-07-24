Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 24

The TSX pulled back from its record high on Thursday as investors locked in gains despite strong earnings, while today’s focus shifts to commodity markets, geopolitical developments, and Canadian National Railway’s results.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite fell 0.8% to 35,193 as investors locked in gains amid rising bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty, despite strength in energy and utility stocks.
  • Mullen Group rose nearly 5% after strong earnings, and Teck Resources gained 4.4%, driven by high copper production and prices.
  • Investors will watch lower commodity prices, potential geopolitical impacts from the U.S.-Iran conflict, and Canadian National Railway’s earnings today, all of which could influence TSX movement.

After rallying for two consecutive sessions to reach a fresh all-time high, Canadian stocks retreated on Thursday as rising bond yields and heightened geopolitical uncertainty prompted investors to lock in some recent gains. Despite continued strength in crude oil prices and largely positive corporate earnings, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 292 points, or 0.8%, for the day to settle at 35,193.

As West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices crossed the US$90 a barrel level for the first time in over a month, Canadian energy stocks trended higher. Utility stocks also witnessed renewed buying as investors rotated toward defensive sectors amid mounting uncertainty in global markets. However, sharp intraday declines in most other key sectors like technology, real estate, and consumer cyclicals pressured the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Avino Silver & Gold Mines, WSP Global, FirstService, and Gildan Activewear were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 6.8%.

The selloff in FirstService stock came after the property management firm reported second-quarter results that met expectations but signalled continued macroeconomic headwinds.

On the brighter side, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) jumped by nearly 5% to $26.80 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. The logistics company reported record second-quarter revenue and operating income, while also raising its 2026 capital budget by $50 million.

In its earnings report, Mullen also highlighted that June was its best month in years and suggested the freight recession that had weighed on the trucking and logistics industry for nearly three years may have ended, boosting investor confidence.

Similarly, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) shares rose 4.4% after the mining giant reported strong second-quarter results driven by higher copper production, record copper prices, and disciplined execution across its operations.

Teck’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) more than tripled year over year to $2.2 billion in the latest quarter, while adjusted profit attributable to shareholders surged to $948 million from just $187 million a year ago.

Athabasca Oil and Tamarack Valley Energy were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 3.3%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Whitecap Resources, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, and Scotiabank were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil and most metals, except gold, trended lower in early trading on Friday, pointing to a potentially softer open for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

Still, Canadian investors’ attention is likely to remain fixed on the Middle East after explosions were reported near a base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq, shortly after Washington completed a 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran. Fresh concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb may keep energy markets sensitive to any new military developments.

Broader market sentiment could also stay cautious after U.S. president Donald Trump said he was nearing a decision on whether to authorize a much larger attack on Iran.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Canadian National Railway will announce its latest quarterly results today, which could keep its stock in focus throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Teck Resources. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, FirstService, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX climbed to another record high on Wednesday as strength in energy and mining stocks outweighed weakness elsewhere, while…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how much a typical 45-year-old has in TFSA and RRSP accounts and how XIC, ZSP, and Enbridge could help…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX rebounded strongly on Tuesday as higher commodity prices fuelled gains in resource stocks, while investors will watch geopolitical…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX fell sharply below the 35,000 mark on Monday despite softer-than-expected Canadian inflation, while investors will watch commodity prices…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should a 20-Year-Old Canadian Have in Their TFSA to Retire?

| Demetris Afxentiou

A 20-year-old Canadian's TFSA can build substantial retirement wealth through early contributions, dividends, and compounding.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping its three-week winning streak, the TSX enters today’s session with investors focused on Canada’s June inflation data, commodity…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

How to Keep Investing Wisely When the TSX Keeps Climbing

| Kay Ng

Managing risk and maintaining diversification is particularly critical in today's highly-valued market.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX pulled back modestly from its record high on Thursday as weakness in mining stocks offset gains elsewhere, while…

Read more »