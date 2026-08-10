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The CRA Checklist Every Retiree Needs to Pass

A simple five-step checklist can help retirees avoid CRA mismatches and keep more income tax-free.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Gather every tax slip and make sure the numbers match your return before you file.
  • Use pension splitting carefully, and watch OAS clawback triggers like RRIF withdrawals and dividend gross-ups.
  • Know when T1135 applies, and use your TFSA to shelter future income from tax and OAS/GIS impacts.

Retirement is supposed to remove deadlines, yet a tax return can become a scavenger hunt involving six slips, two government portals, and one document last seen beneath a grocery flyer. Missing a single piece may lead to a CRA matching notice months after the refund has already found a new home.

A mismatch doesn’t automatically mean an audit. The Canada Revenue Agency already receives copies of most tax slips and compares them with filed returns. A difference can still trigger a request for documents, a reassessment, interest, or penalties, making a five-point checklist considerably more pleasant than answering CRA mail over breakfast.

woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

1. Pass the slip count

Match every T4A(P), T4A(OAS), T4A, T4RIF, T4RSP, T3, and T5 against the return. Most slips arrive by the end of February, although T3 slips may arrive by the end of March. Service Canada provides Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) slips, while the CRA My Account can help locate other missing forms. Filing from memory is a charming strategy until memory forgets an RRIF withdrawal.

2. Test the pension split

Couples can jointly elect to transfer as much as 50% of eligible pension income using Form T1032. The receiver reports the elected amount on line 11600, while the transferring spouse claims the deduction on line 21000. Tax withheld must move in the same proportion. CPP and OAS don’t qualify for this election, and both returns must tell the same story.

3. Check the OAS line

The 2025 OAS recovery threshold was $93,454. Retirees repay 15% of net world income above that amount through deductions running from July 2026 through June 2027. Income of $100,000 produces a $981.90 repayment. The estimated 2026 threshold is $95,323, so checking projected RRIF withdrawals, capital gains, interest, and dividends before December can still prevent an expensive surprise.

4. Measure foreign property by cost

Form T1135 may be required when the total cost of specified foreign property exceeded $100,000 at any point during the year. The test uses cost, not current market value, and can include foreign shares held through a Canadian non-registered brokerage. Foreign investments inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are excluded, which rewards knowing the account as well as the ticker.

5. Put future income in the right account

Eligible Canadian dividends receive favourable tax treatment, although the CRA reports 138% of the cash dividend as taxable income before applying the dividend tax credit. That gross-up can push a retiree closer to the OAS threshold. Investment income and withdrawals inside a TFSA don’t affect OAS or guaranteed income supplements (GIS), making account placement part of tax planning.

A dividend stock for the tax-free side

Once you have all the rules down, it’s time to invest. Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) sells insurance and retirement products while managing wealth across Canada, the United States, and Asia. First-quarter core earnings increased 8% to $1.8 billion, while core earnings per share (EPS) rose 11%. Asia supplied a particularly useful growth engine, with core earnings up 22%.

Manulife stock pays $0.49 quarterly for a 3.1% yield at writing and trades around 18 times trailing earnings. Market declines, credit losses, insurance claims, currency movements, and regulation could pressure earnings or the dividend. This remains one of the stronger Canadian dividend stocks, not a substitute for diversification.

Bottom line

Retirees should contribute only within their available TFSA room. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as new room the following calendar year. Passing the CRA checklist protects this year’s return. Gradually shifting suitable future income into the right account could protect far more retirement cash over the years ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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