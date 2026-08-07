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Down 1% After Earnings, Is Canadian Natural Resources a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Canadian Natural Resources stock is not a screaming bargain today but could be a buy on meaningful market corrections.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • CNQ fell about 1% after earnings despite a roughly 35% YTD rally — short-term volatility is normal for energy stocks.
  • The company reported record Q2 results (adjusted earnings $4.6B,  $6.9B adjusted funds flow), repurchased $1.1B in shares, maintained the dividend, and has a low breakeven (about US$40s WTI).
  • At roughly $63, CNQ yields about 4% with roughly 11% analyst upside; not a screaming bargain but a high-quality long-term buy for income and growth, especially on meaningful market dips under expected oil-price volatility.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) reported another outstanding quarter yesterday, yet the stock is down about 1%, which is normal volatility for any energy stock on any single trading day. Besides, after rallying roughly 35% year to date, some profit-taking isn’t surprising.

The bigger question is whether this small pullback creates a buying opportunity. While near-term volatility is almost guaranteed, Canadian Natural Resources continues to show why it’s one of the highest-quality energy stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

oil pumps at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Short-term uncertainty is ever-present

Energy investors should expect more volatility over the coming months.

Oil prices continue to react to geopolitical developments, particularly tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier this year, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged above US$110 per barrel before falling back to roughly US$80, illustrating how quickly sentiment can shift.

Meanwhile, changing U.S. policy announcements around trade, sanctions, and energy production have added another layer of uncertainty. Higher oil prices also complicate the outlook for inflation and interest rates, creating market-wide swings that can affect even the strongest energy companies.

The good news is that Canadian Natural Resources has repeatedly proven it can perform well through commodity cycles with a track record of raising its dividend by about 25 consecutive years with an eye-popping 20-year dividend-growth rate of approximately 20%.

Another quarter of exceptional execution

Canadian Natural Resources delivered record adjusted earnings of $4.6 billion in the second quarter (Q2), up 87% from the previous quarter and roughly three times higher than a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share climbed at similar rates to $2.19, while adjusted funds flow reached nearly $6.9 billion (up 57% versus Q1 and double versus Q2 2025).

Just as importantly, the company continued rewarding shareholders. It maintained its dividend and repurchased $1.1 billion of its own shares during the quarter, demonstrating management’s confidence in the business.

The balance sheet also remains a key competitive advantage. Canadian Natural Resources estimates it can cover sustaining capital spending and its dividend with WTI oil prices in the low-to-mid US$40s per barrel. That low breakeven gives the company considerable flexibility, even if oil prices weaken from current levels.

Simply put, this is a business built to generate cash throughout the commodity cycle — not just when oil prices are exceptionally high.

The bottom line

At roughly $63 per share, Canadian Natural Resources offers investors a dividend yield approaching 4%, while analysts’ average price target suggests approximately 11% upside over the next year.

After such a strong run, the stock may not be a screaming bargain, and investors should expect continued volatility as oil prices fluctuate. However, that’s the nature of investing in the energy sector.

For long-term investors, the investment thesis remains solid. Canadian Natural Resources combines low-cost operations, disciplined capital allocation, consistent share buybacks, and a growing dividend with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry.

A 1% post-earnings decline doesn’t change the long-term story. Canadian Natural Resources remains one of the best-managed energy companies in Canada and looks like a solid stock to buy for investors seeking a combination of income, shareholder returns, and long-term capital appreciation, especially on meaningful market corrections. As always, keep energy exposure at a level that fits your risk tolerance and maintain a diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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