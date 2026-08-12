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Enbridge or Suncor? Here’s the Dividend Stock I’d Rather Own

Let’s assess Enbridge and Suncor Energy to determine a better buy for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Enbridge and Suncor Energy both offer strong dividend opportunities, but Enbridge stands out for its highly contracted business model and higher yield, providing stability amid market fluctuations.
  • Enbridge's extensive infrastructure and strategic growth investments make it a compelling choice for income-focused investors seeking reliable, growing dividends.

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools for long-term wealth creation, as investors can benefit from both capital appreciation and regular income. Reinvesting these payouts can further enhance returns through compounding. However, dividends are not guaranteed, making it important to focus on companies with established businesses, resilient cash flows, strong dividend track records, and attractive yields.

Against this backdrop, let’s compare Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) to determine which stock offers the more compelling opportunity for income-focused investors.

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Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge is a diversified energy infrastructure company operating more than 200 revenue-generating assets across midstream energy, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy. Its portfolio is supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts, tolling frameworks, regulated assets, and long-term power purchase agreements, making its financial performance relatively resilient to economic cycles and commodity price fluctuations. In addition, inflation-indexed mechanisms protect a significant portion of its earnings from rising costs.

This resilient business model has enabled Enbridge to pay dividends for more than 70 years and increase its payout for 31 consecutive years. With a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, the stock currently offers an attractive forward yield of approximately 5.4%.

Looking ahead, rising oil and natural gas production across North America should support demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. The company has identified approximately $50 billion in growth opportunities through 2030 and plans to invest $10 billion to $11 billion annually to fund these projects. Management expects these investments to drive around 5% annualized growth in earnings per share and cash flow through 2030, supporting its plan to return $40 billion to $45 billion to shareholders over the same period. These growth prospects should further strengthen the sustainability of Enbridge’s dividend.

Let’s now turn our attention to Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is an oil and natural gas producer with large, long-life, high-quality reserves across North America. Its integrated operations span the energy value chain, helping the company maintain a lower breakeven point while generating healthy profitability and resilient cash flows. Supported by this integrated business model, Suncor has paid dividends uninterruptedly since 1992. Its current quarterly payout of $0.60 per share yields 2.7%.

Recent attacks on oil vessels in the Middle East and limited progress in diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran have driven oil prices higher. If geopolitical tensions persist, elevated oil prices could provide near-term support for Suncor’s earnings and cash flows. Over the long term, oil and natural gas are also expected to remain important components of the global energy mix through 2050, despite the transition toward cleaner energy sources.

To capitalize on these opportunities, Suncor plans to invest $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities. Its approximately 25-year oil sands reserve life, along with improving refinery utilization, should further support long-term growth. Meanwhile, a solid balance sheet and improving leverage should help sustain its dividend payouts. Overall, Suncor offers a compelling combination of income, resilience, and long-term growth potential.

Investors’ takeaway

Both companies have well-established business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and solid growth prospects, making them attractive options for income-focused investors. However, I am more bullish on Enbridge, given its highly contracted business model, greater resilience to commodity price fluctuations, and higher dividend yield.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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