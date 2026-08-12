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Here’s an 11% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Monthly

This Canadian dividend stock pays investors every month and yields close to 11%. Here’s what’s behind the payout and the risk.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Timbercreek Financial pays its dividend every single month, and the yield sits near 11%, making it one of the more generous income names on the TSX.
  • The payout is backed by distributable income, which came in at $14.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2026, a payout ratio of 97.7%.
  • Management says most of the company's problem loans should be resolved or close to resolved by the end of the year, which could free up more capital for lending and support the dividend going forward.

If you are hunting for income right now, a monthly dividend stock yielding close to 11% is hard to ignore. An attractive dividend yield is precisely what Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) offers Canadian investors today. But a yield this high always raises a question. Is it sustainable, or is the market pricing in trouble?

Here is what I found, along with my take on whether this Canadian dividend stock deserves a spot in your portfolio.

Timbercreek Financial is not a bank, and it does not own real estate directly. Instead, the company describes itself as one of Canada’s leading alternative asset managers, providing structured mortgage financing to experienced real estate owners and investors.

Most of its loans are secured against income-producing commercial real estate, like apartment buildings, office space, and retail properties in Canadian cities.

The company leans heavily toward multi-residential properties, which account for roughly 60% of its investments at the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The idea behind this focus is simple. If a property generates rental income, there is cash flow available to service the loan, which lowers the odds of a borrower defaulting.

Timbercreek also fills a gap that traditional banks tend to avoid. Big banks are often reluctant to underwrite smaller, shorter-term commercial mortgages, leaving room for a specialist lender like Timbercreek to step in, often at higher rates and with more flexible terms than a bank would offer.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

The monthly dividend stock pays 11%

Timbercreek pays its dividend monthly, which is a major draw for retirees and other income-focused investors who prefer regular cash flow over quarterly cheques.

Net investment income came in at $24.9 million for Q2, essentially flat compared with both the prior quarter and the same period last year. Distributable income, which the company uses as its primary measure for dividend coverage, totaled $14.6 million, or $0.18 per share, indicating a payout ratio of 97.7%.

The mortgage lender noted that quarterly distributable income per share has generally ranged between $0.17 and $0.21 over the medium term, averaging close to $0.19 per share. In other words, Timbercreek has operated with a high payout ratio for some time.

About 90% of the loan portfolio is in floating-rate loans with contractual interest rate floors, and nearly all of those loans are currently sitting at their floor rates. This structure has cushioned the portfolio’s yield even as benchmark interest rates have come down.

The bear case for the Canadian dividend stock

No income stock yielding close to 11% comes without some risk, and Timbercreek is upfront about its recent headwinds.

A portion of its loan book, categorized as Stage 2 and Stage 3, includes loans where the borrower is facing financial stress. These positions have weighed on earnings through higher expected credit losses.

Chief Investment Officer Scott Rowland said Stage 3 balances have declined by more than 51% since the start of the year, helped by resolved positions in markets like Calgary.

President Robert Tamblyn put it plainly on the call. “We’re looking at this, they’re being measured in quarters, obviously, not years to kind of be back in a position to be talking about kind of growth rather than staged loans,” he said.

Lending activity, meanwhile, has stayed brisk. The company advanced roughly $154 million in new loans during the quarter and about $315 million so far this year, an increase over the same stretch last year.

The total loan portfolio stood at approximately $1.24 billion as of early July, once loans funded after quarter-end are included.

Should you buy this Canadian dividend stock?

Timbercreek Financial looks like a reasonable pick for income-focused investors who understand what they are buying: a specialty lender with a dividend that has stayed remarkably consistent even while the company works through a pool of troubled loans.

The near 11% yield compensates investors for that risk, and management’s own commentary suggests the cleanup is entering its final stages.

However, Timbercreek is not a stock for someone who cannot stomach quarter-to-quarter swings in reported net income, since credit provisions on the remaining staged loans could still create some earnings volatility.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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