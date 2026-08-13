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Here’s a 4.4% Dividend Stock That Pays You Monthly

A top-performing, high-yield stock paying monthly dividends is a lower-risk income play in the unique market environment of 2026

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a monthly‑paying, high‑yield TSX energy pick — trading near $16.16, up ~52.2% YTD with a ~4.35% dividend yield.
  • Strong fundamentals back the payouts: record Q2 funds flow of $1.4B, H1 free funds flow +162% to $1.8B, and net debt down ~24%, with low breakeven economics that help preserve dividends even if oil softens.
  • Momentum could cool as oil normalizes, but analysts rate WCP a “Buy” (12‑month target ~$19.72, ~16% upside), making it a potential lower‑risk income hedge for long‑term, patient investors.

Dividend investing has become a key play in the unique market environment of 2026. For income investors seeking tangible, recurring cash flows to navigate heightened geopolitical risk, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a suitable option. Beyond its 52.2% year-to-date gain and generous 4.4% yield, the large-cap stock pays monthly dividends.

Energy is the standout sector on the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), up 41.5% year-to-date versus the broad index’s plus-15%. While Whitecap’s strong price surge has been driven by oil price spikes from the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, its monthly payout remains highly sustainable over the long term.

Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Well-shielded dividend

Expect commodity swings to persist if the Middle East conflict drags on, although Whitecap Resources is well-shielded right now. The $19.3 billion growth-oriented upstream oil producer has ample funds flow to cover monthly distributions. It reported a record $1.4 billion in funds flow in Q2 2026.

In the six months ending June 30, 2026, free funds flow rose 162% to $1.8 billion compared to the first half of 2025. Notably, revenues (petroleum and natural gas) and net income increased 103% and 93% year-over-year to $4.7 billion and $912 million, respectively.  

Also, during the same period, net debt declined 24% to $2.5 billion from a year ago. According to management, the deleveraging of around $900 million strengthened the balance sheet and enhanced Whitecap’s ability to return capital to shareholders while confidently pursuing the highest-return development opportunities.

Downside protection

At $16.16 per share, Whitecap has rewarded investors with a substantial 69% return in one year on top of its juicy yield. But should investors worry once geopolitical risks subside and lead to an oil price rollback or a prolonged economic downturn? The straight answer is no.

As of this writing, WTI crude oil trades at US$78.18 per barrel. Even if it pulls back to US$60 per barrel, Whitecap expects to generate $1.9 billion in free cash flow (FCF). WCP declared $442.7 million in dividends thus far in 2026, a 51% year-over-year increase. The company’s net debt forecast by year-end is $2 billion. Moreover, the low-cost structure ensures Whitecap can withstand energy market slumps like the one in 2020.

The near-term operational outlook is likewise favourable for the fourth-largest condensate producer in Western Canada. Whitecap’s expanded heavy oil production will help meet the growing demand for condensate. The light-density oil is used as a liquid thinner when transporting heavy oil through the pipelines.

Reliable monthly paycheque

Whitecap Resources is a lower-risk income play, if not a practical hedge amid war-induced volatility. However, the price momentum is temporary and may slow when economic conditions normalize. Nonetheless, the low breakeven asset base along with low debt leverage ensures the safety of the monthly payout going forward. At the current share price, a $27,590.22 position, or 1,622 shares, will produce a reliable paycheque of $100 each month. Analysts maintain a “Buy” rating for WCP. Their 12-month average price target is $19.72, representing a potential 16% upside. For long-term investors, it offers the stability needed to ride out whatever the market does next.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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