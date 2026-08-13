I’m Trying to Turn My TFSA Into $300 a Month, Tax-Free

Turning a TFSA into $300 in tax-free income is achievable over time without massive upfront capital today.

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Monthly-dividend REIT SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN) yields about 6.52% at ~$28.41/share (≈$55,200 to hit $300/month), and it’s a defensive holding with 98.1% occupancy, Walmart as an anchor tenant, and strong leasing momentum.

To generate $300/month ($3,600/year) tax-free you’d need roughly $90,000 at a 4% yield or $60,000 at 6%, and the cumulative TFSA limit as of Jan 2026 is $109,000 — so the goal is attainable over time with regular contributions.

Canadians 18+ with a valid SIN can open a TFSA; all capital gains, interest, and dividends inside are tax-free, contribution room carries forward indefinitely, and there’s no mandatory conversion or closure age.

Canadian residents aged 18 and above with a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN) can open a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and start contributing. There is no income requirement. But what makes the TFSA a unique investment account?

In addition to having no mandatory closure age or conversion like the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), TFSA contribution room carries forward indefinitely. Moreover, all capital gains, interest, and dividends earned inside the account are tax-exempt.

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Set your financial goal

TFSA investors can set personal financial goals and target an income stream. If you’re aiming for $300 tax-free income every month ($3,600 per year), the capital requirement depends on the yield of your chosen dividend stock. The higher the yield, the lower the investment amount.

For example, at a 4% and 6% yield, you would need $90,000 and $60,000 in your TFSA, respectively. That principal generates your monthly $300 cash flow but remains intact and will not deplete unless you withdraw it. As of January 2026, the cumulative contribution limit is $109,000. Both investment amounts are within the maximum allowable room for Canadians eligible since 2009.

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Don’t stress if you don’t have that lump sum today. Fresh contribution room is added every year ($7,000 limit in 2026), allowing TFSA users to make disciplined contributions for incremental wealth-building over time. By reinvesting dividends, you harness the power of compounding to build a $300-a-month dividend portfolio.

Monthly dividend stock

A monthly dividend-paying stock like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is a logical choice that aligns perfectly with the $300 cash-flow target. The REIT distributes dividends monthly instead of the typical quarterly payouts. As of this writing, SRU.UN’s performance is at par with the broader market, up 15% year-to-date.

At $28.41 per share and a 6.5% dividend yield, the required upfront capital is approximately $55,229. However, if a lump sum investment is not possible, you can make regular, strategic contributions up to your annual TFSA limit or available room. Your investment will eventually produce $300 tax-free income per month.

Investment takeaway

Beyond its high monthly yield, SmartCentres is a defensive holding. The $4.9 billion fully integrated REIT boasts an essential services tenant base. Its anchor tenant is American retail giant Walmart. As of June 30, 2026, the occupancy rate is 98.1%, boosted by 12% rent growth. About 86% of existing leases maturing in 2026 have been extended.

Expansion plans of recession-resilient tenants are strong tailwinds for SmartCentres. Walmart Canada plans to invest $6.5 billion in nationwide expansion by 2030. Due to improved market potential, Dollarama targets 2,000 stores by 2031. Loblaw has allocated $2.4 billion to build 70 new stores this year. Costco plans to expand in Canada over the next five years.

SmartCentres derives recurring rental income primarily from its core retail portfolio (155 of 201 properties), notably shopping centres. The average lease term to maturity is 4.2 years. Its Executive Chairman and CEO, Mitchell Goldhar, notes the continued momentum in leasing demand in Q2 2026, including very strong customer traffic and a strengthened tenant base.

Unlock $300 a month with your TFSA

Working toward $300 a month in tax-free passive income doesn’t require a massive cash outlay. The goal is achievable over time through regular contributions, a reliable monthly dividend payer, and the TFSA’s permanent tax shield.