Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Has Unexpected Data Centre Upside

Here’s Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Has Unexpected Data Centre Upside

Brookfield Renewable is a reliable dividend payer and could benefit from rapid expansion of AI-powered data centres.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Brookfield Renewable could benefit from surging electricity demand as AI-driven data centres rapidly expand.
  • Its diversified renewable assets, long-term power contracts, and inflation-linked revenue support resilient cash flows and dividend growth.
  • With a 4.8%+ yield, targeted 5%–9% annual dividend growth, and expected ~10% FFO growth, the stock could deliver strong long-term total returns.

The TSX has several high-quality dividend stocks, and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is one among them. The renewable energy company has a strong track record of returning capital to shareholders through growing distributions. Moreover, its underlying business remains positioned to support further dividend growth over the long term.

While Brookfield Renewable is a reliable dividend payer, it could emerge as an unexpected beneficiary of the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centres.

AI creating new demand source for Brookfield  

The growth of AI is driving a surge in data centre buildouts. Data centre operators need reliable electricity at scale. As a result, the AI boom could create a new source of demand for renewable power developers capable of bringing large projects online quickly. That is where Brookfield Renewable has an advantage.

The company is one of the world’s largest developers of low-cost, fast-to-market solar and wind projects. Its renewable generation platform is complemented by a substantial hydroelectric portfolio that provides clean, dispatchable baseload power.

The company is also expanding its battery-storage operations, which present a significant growth opportunity as electricity consumption increases.

Together, these assets and long-term agreements with tech giants position Brookfield Renewable to benefit from the surge in electricity demand led by data centre expansion.

Brookfield Renewable is set to keep growing its payouts

Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to benefit from rising electricity demand and increased investment in AI infrastructure. At the same time, its resilient business operating structure positions it well to keep rewarding its shareholders with higher distributions.

Brookfield Renewable generates most of its operating cash flows through power purchase agreements (PPAs). Moreover, about 90% of these contracts have an average remaining term of around 12 years, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting consistent cash generation.

Further, around 70% of Brookfield Renewable’s revenue is also linked to inflation, helping protect profitability as costs and prices rise.

Overall, strong electricity demand, long-term contracts, inflation-linked revenue, and a portfolio of high-quality assets provide a solid foundation for sustainable dividend growth. Brookfield Renewable stock also offers an attractive yield of more than 4.8%.

Brookfield Renewable to deliver solid total return

Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to deliver solid total return. It is likely to pay and increase its distributions year after year. Moreover, it could deliver notable capital gains led by rising electricity demand. The company continues to benefit from favourable structural trends, including rising power consumption by AI-driven data centres, a focus on energy security, and the ongoing shift toward electrification. These trends are expected to support long-term demand for renewable energy, creating opportunities for Brookfield Renewable to grow earnings.

Capital recycling is another key competitive advantage. Brookfield Renewable brings contracted, cash-flow-generating infrastructure assets into operation when demand for such assets is strong. This enables the company to realize value from development and operational improvements while reallocating capital toward higher-return growth opportunities.

Brookfield Renewable expects annual FFO (funds from operations) growth of approximately 10%, providing a strong foundation for its targeted annual dividend growth of 5% to 9%. Overall, its resilient cash flows, visible revenue growth, and rising demand driven by data centre expansion position the company to generate solid total returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Turn That $7,000 Contribution Into $64.51 Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $7,000 TFSA contribution can be used to buy a monthly-paying ETF, but the juicy yield comes with trade-offs.

Read more »

man gives stopping gesture
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’ll Never Sell My Favourite TFSA Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s dividend pioneer is a buy-and-hold stock that deserves a permanent spot in a TFSA.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Actually Need in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

While there’s never a one-size-fits-all solution, $500,000 seems like a nice round figure for the balance to have in a…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

An 11% Dividend Stock to Buy for $231 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An 11.1% yield can fund a $231 monthly deposit on $25,000, but it comes with real credit-risk strings attached.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an 8.3% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

This Canadian monthly dividend stock yields 8.46% and trades on the TSX. Here is what income investors should know before…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% to Hold in a Rocky Market

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should deliver steady dividend growth in the next few years.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Yield Seems Too Good to Be True: Here’s the Truth

| Joey Frenette

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) looks like a dividend growth winner despite industry pressures.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What TFSA Millionaires Know That You Might Not

| Adam Othman

Your TFSA is more than a mere savings account. Here’s how you can turn it into a successful long-term investment…

Read more »