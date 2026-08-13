Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: Turn That $7,000 Contribution Into $64.51 Each Month

TFSA Investors: Turn That $7,000 Contribution Into $64.51 Each Month

A $7,000 TFSA contribution can be used to buy a monthly-paying ETF, but the juicy yield comes with trade-offs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Inside a TFSA, distributions and gains grow tax-free, and withdrawals won’t reduce OAS or GIS benefits.
  • HMAX pays monthly by writing covered calls on major Canadian financial stocks, which can cap upside.
  • At about $18.20 per unit, $7,000 buys roughly 384 units and about $64 monthly income today.

Most annual limits arrive with all the excitement of a parking sign. The 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit is different. Invest it for income, and one contribution can begin producing 12 smaller deposits while the original investment remains in the market doing its thing.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Push it to the limit

The Canada Revenue Agency set the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000, although that doesn’t mean everyone can automatically contribute exactly that amount. Unused room carries forward, while previous contributions reduce the room available. Withdrawals generally return as new contribution room the following calendar year, so checking personal records before contributing remains rather important unless donating money to CRA penalties sounds fun.

Once money is invested inside a TFSA, interest, dividends, distributions, and capital gains can grow tax-free. Withdrawals are also tax-free and don’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). That makes the account a lovely home for a future TFSA paycheque.

That said, a monthly payment isn’t automatically safer than a quarterly one. The frequency simply determines when the cash arrives. Investors still need to understand where the distribution comes from, whether it can change, and what they’re sacrificing to receive that deliciously large yield.

Consider ETFs

Covered-call exchange-traded funds provide one possible answer. These funds own shares and sell call options, giving another investor the right to buy those shares at a predetermined price. The ETF collects option premiums that can support larger monthly distributions, although some future share-price gains may be surrendered in exchange.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HMAX) packages that strategy around 10 major Canadian financial companies. Investors receive exposure to several familiar, large market cap names without selecting each stock individually.

Approximately 76% of the portfolio was invested in banks at the end of July. HMAX then writes covered calls to generate additional income. The dividend stock doesn’t use leverage, which removes one potential source of trouble when markets go haywire.

The strategy has recently benefited from the strength of Canadian financial stocks. HMAX produced a one-year total return of 40.1% through July 31, including distributions. The dividend stock’s latest monthly distribution was $0.17 per unit, producing an annualized yield of approximately 11.2% at its recent net asset value.

Earning income

That payment isn’t carved into a stone tablet. Monthly distributions have varied slightly as option premiums, dividends, and market conditions changed. Investors should therefore treat $64.51 as the income produced by the latest distribution rate, not an eternally binding promise.

At a recent market price of approximately $18.20, a $7,000 contribution would purchase 384 full HMAX units. That would invest $6,988.80 and leave $11.20 in cash. If the latest distribution continued, those units would produce $64.51 each month, or $774.14 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HMAX$18.20384$2.016$774.14Monthly$6,988.80

HMAX charges a 0.65% management fee and remains heavily concentrated in Canadian financials. Anyone already holding several bank stocks may be buying more of what they already own with slightly fancier wrapping. Learning how ETFs work can help investors spot that overlap before it quietly takes over the portfolio.

Covered calls can also limit gains during a powerful bank rally, while falling financial stocks would reduce the value of the investment. The monthly distribution can change as well, making HMAX better suited to investors who understand that high income and guaranteed income aren’t the same creature.

Bottom line

For investors comfortable with those risks, reinvesting the $64.51 could steadily purchase additional units and increase the next round of income. One annual contribution won’t replace a salary, but repeated contributions can gradually turn that modest monthly deposit into a far more convincing TFSA paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man gives stopping gesture
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’ll Never Sell My Favourite TFSA Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s dividend pioneer is a buy-and-hold stock that deserves a permanent spot in a TFSA.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Has Unexpected Data Centre Upside

| Sneha Nahata

Brookfield Renewable is a reliable dividend payer and could benefit from rapid expansion of AI-powered data centres.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Actually Need in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

While there’s never a one-size-fits-all solution, $500,000 seems like a nice round figure for the balance to have in a…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

An 11% Dividend Stock to Buy for $231 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An 11.1% yield can fund a $231 monthly deposit on $25,000, but it comes with real credit-risk strings attached.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an 8.3% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Monthly

| Aditya Raghunath

This Canadian monthly dividend stock yields 8.46% and trades on the TSX. Here is what income investors should know before…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% to Hold in a Rocky Market

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should deliver steady dividend growth in the next few years.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Yield Seems Too Good to Be True: Here’s the Truth

| Joey Frenette

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) looks like a dividend growth winner despite industry pressures.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What TFSA Millionaires Know That You Might Not

| Adam Othman

Your TFSA is more than a mere savings account. Here’s how you can turn it into a successful long-term investment…

Read more »